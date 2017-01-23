Punjab Poll: For once, angry border village weighs options

Mehal Singh lost two grandchildren; once an Akali supporter, he is not sure how the party will fare this time. Source: Kamleshwar Singh Mehal Singh lost two grandchildren; once an Akali supporter, he is not sure how the party will fare this time. Source: Kamleshwar Singh

Mohawa village in Attari on the Indo-Pak border was staunchly Akali, even as recently as September 20 last year.

That day, a school bus skidded off the poorly maintained bridge on the outskirts killing seven children including four from the village and three from the adjoining village Tibbi. Almost as a metaphor for the grief out of which the village is yet to emerge, the bridge, connecting it to the highway, has not yet not reconstructed.

Although the top Akali leadership including Sukhbir Badal and local MLA Gulzar Singh Ranike, cabinet minister, arrived at the village quickly after the incident to console the families, the bungling in the compensation payouts and the failure to take action against the bus contractor have angered villagers.

Watch What Else Is making News

Sukhbir announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh per child to the affected families. However, banks dishonoured those cheques citing “insufficient funds” in the account from which those had been issued.

Villagers allege that for many days, they had to stage protests and gherao the police station seeking action against the school management.

It was only after this that the government realised the goof-up. Fresh cheques were issued. But the money hasn’t healed their wounds.

“My daughter Gurmanpreet Kaur died in that accident,” said Harpreet Singh. “We had to chase the government like beggars seeking justice. No action has been taken against the bus contractor or school authorities yet. Now, school authorities are bargaining with us. They claim that they will pay us more provided we withdraw our case. The Prime Minister too announced financial compensation of Rs 2 lakh per child killed. Nothing has reached us.”

He spelt it out: “This village was a known Akali village. But it is not the same this time. People may assure support to Akalis, but it will not translate into votes.”

Mehal Singh lost his grandchildren. A dairy farmer respected in the village, he used to be known as an Akali supporter. Holding a dossier of Akali achievements – distributed by SAD leaders a few days earlier – he is now sceptical about support to SAD.

“Sehajpreet and Yuvraj Singh were our family’s charm. Both are gone now,” he said. “What do we do with this money that we have got? We had been supporting Akalis all throughout. Now, there is difference of opinion within families. Even if I vote for Akalis because of my old association, my two sons may differ and my daughter-in-law who lost her children may chose somebody else. Nobody is disclosing their choices this time,” he said.

“For years politicians had fooled the voter. This time it is the other way round. It is our turn to fool these politicians. Anybody comes, we assure him support because we don’t want to invite anybody’s wrath later.”

Mohawa has 1,800 registered votes. Its streets now bear AAP posters. A carpenter, Baldev Singh, said about SAD: “What have we got after electing these goons for 10 years? I am still sitting here in the same corner of the village repairing axes and sickles… People want change.”

In a 20-30 km radius around it, Mohawa has earned a reputation as an Akali village that will vote against SAD this time.

At the village gurdwara, a group of elderly persons discussing elections appeared to support different parties, yet all of them were united in the opinion that “the state needs a change”.

People also speak about SAD’s failure to curb instances of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and about allegations of drug mafia links of Sukhbir’s brother-in-law Bikram Singh Majithia.

“Why didn’t Majithia resign after Jagdish Bhola accused him of sheltering the drug mafia? At least Badal should have immediately put his foot down, asked Majithia to resign and got a probe conducted from an independent agency,” said Balbir Singh, a former panchayat member. “When farmers were protesting for the poor prices of their crop, incidents of sacrilege started happening. We understand the design behind such incidents.”

“Demonetisation is definitely going to be a major issue,” said Dalbir Singh of another border village, Bagharian. “At this age, we were made to stand in long lines for withdrawing our own money. SAD leaders remained mute spectators. How will they get votes?”

Ranike, the incumbent MLA, appears confident. “Akali Dal has a committed vote, which is still intact. AAP has no base here. They may get a few votes, but I don’t think they can win any seat in Majha. People are happy with the schemes launched by our government during the last 10 years. There may be a proportion of silent voters, but that won’t give any edge to AAP or Congress.”

Jasmer Singh, sarpanch of Rohranwala Khurd village, is confident the village will vote for SAD. But he too acknowledges AAP’s inroads in the region.

Gurbagh Singh of Rohranwala differs. “It’s enough of SAD and Congress. These parties will pay the price for their misdeeds,” Gurbagh said. “Nobody wants trouble by openly siding with any particular party. Thus, people are silent this time,” said Jagbir Singh.

Majha, considered a SAD stronghold, comprises 25 constituencies. In 2012, SAD won 12, Congress eight and BJP five. Now AAP has made the contest triangular.

Jaswinder Singh Jahangir, AAP candidate from Attari, is a former schoolteacher. “People are silent because they want to avoid the wrath of SAD and Congress. A silent voter is always against the ruling party,” he said. “Strongholds will not matter this time. I left my government job, because I realise that people need a strong leader in this area.”

Tarsem Singh DC, Congress candidate who lost to Ranike in 2012, is contesting again. “People are fed up with Akalis. Women lost their children to drugs, farmers did not get a paisa for their crop, Jat Sikhs are agitated because of sacrilege incidents and youth are cursing the government for ruining their lives by not providing any jobs,” Tarsem said. “AAP is a new player. They may get a few votes, but won’t make the cut, at least in Majha.”