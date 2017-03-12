Five key takeaways from Amarinder Singh’s press conference

Captain Amarinder Singh will become the next CM of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh will become the next CM of Punjab

Congress chief ministerial candidate, Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday chaired the party’s legislative meeting in Patiala before meeting Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore to stake claim to form government. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Amarinder spoke on a host of issues including the Sutlej issue and the drug problem in the state.

On Prashant Kishore

Amarinder Singh thanked Congress poll strategist Prashant Kishore for his contribution in Punjab. Kishore was roped in by Singh months before Punjab went to polls. Earlier, he successfully worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2014 General Elections and Nitish Kumar in 2015 Bihar Election. Kishore was also managing the Congress party campaign in Uttar Pradesh but there were reports of lack of coordination between him and the party leadership in the state.

On Navjot Singh Sidhu

When asked about inducting former BJP member and senior leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in his cabinet, Amarinder said that the decision will be taken by party’s vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Sidhu, who campaigned for the Congress across the state, joined the party just ahead of the elections after he parted ways with the BJP. Earlier, there was speculation that he would join the AAP but he launched an independent forum before deciding to contest on a Congress ticket. Sidhu won the elections from Amritsar East, which was previously won by his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on a BJP ticket.

Tackling the drug-menace in the state

On drug problem in Punjab, Amarinder said that his government will work hard to tackle it and that its priority will be to work in the field of health and education. He said that psychiatrists will be needed to help the youth come out of drug addiction. When asked about taking legal action against SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia, who name surfaced in connection with the illegal drug trade in Punjab, Amarinder said that the Congress will not practice any politics of vendetta against anyone.

Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal issue

Amarinder Singh, when asked about the ongoing conflict between Haryana and Punjab over sharing of Sutlej waters, said that Haryana was getting a disproportionate share of the waters. The SYL canal issue has been a bone of contention between the states for over three decades now. Last year, Amarinder Singh and several Congress leaders resigned from the Lok Sabha and state assembly after a Supreme Court order ordering Punjab to construct the canal and share water from the Sutlej with neighbouring states.

Support from Centre

Amarinder Singh also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him after the victory and assured him of all the required help from Central government. The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member assembly followed by the AAP which managed to bag 20 seats.

