First vote, first issue: Jobs are the chorus on Punjab campuses

Maninder Bir, 23, in the last semester of her two-year postgraduate programme in physics at Guru Nanak Dev University. “Recently I came to know that one of my seniors who has a Masters in physics is now doing a certificate course in stenography. I am worried for myself,” said Maninder, pointing out that there are few jobs for her academic qualification.

Set to vote for the first time in the February 4 Punjab elections, Maninder said unemployment is the biggest issue for her. Her vote, she declared, is for the Aam Aadmi Party, because, as a “new party, I have hope in it”.

Asked about the Congress party’s promise of a job for one youth in every family, Maninder said the older parties cannot be trusted. “They have been around for so many years, but have not done anything.”

On Punjab’s sprawling campuses, the talk is all about finding jobs and the menace of drugs. While the ruling SAD and its leaders get most of the rap, some said they would vote for AAP, others voiced their preference for Congress and some their determination to select NOTA.

But they are all united by one overriding sentiment: young people need jobs and the government has done nothing to create any.

According to the Election Commission, of the 1.97 crore voters in the state, 3.67 lakh are new voters in the18-19 age group. And according to an ASSOCHAM report last week, of 18.5 lakh people in the age group 15-30, about 35.7 percent are employed right now. It said Punjab needs to create 11 lakhs jobs in the next five years to maintain this rate of workforce participation.

At GNDU, many students are first-time voters. When the SAD first came to power in 2007, most of them were not yet teenagers. The SAD-BJP government is the only one they have known.

German Pal, 23, already has an honours degree in Punjabi, but is now pursuing a one-year library course at GNDU to better his job prospects. “During the last one year, we have seen massive development of flyovers and roads, buildings and shopping malls. But all this is useless to me because what I need is a job once I finish my studies,” he said.

Mantej Singh, an MCA student, voiced a preference for AAP as he related his experience of being shortchanged by the existing system. “A few years ago, I was one of the players who represented the state in the national karate championship. I found that every state had a full-fledged kit for players expect ours. It disappointed me,” he said. Mantej recalled that Batala, his home, used to be an industrial hub famous for sewing machines. “It has been reduced to dust. It could have helped generate jobs. But the government didn’t show any interest in it.”

Adjacent to GNDU is Khalsa College, founded in 1892, and with old associations to Punjab politics. It is the alma mater of many of today’s established politicians.

Gurcharan Singh, 20, studying for a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy, explained why he will not vote for Congress or SAD-BJP . “I think a new party should be given a chance. It doesn’t matter if AAP doesn’t deliver either; there is no harm giving them a chance,” he said, adding that many of his friends, had gone abroad to find jobs.

Tejinder, 21, said he would vote for the Congress because he can’t trust AAP. “We have seen scandals hitting the party. They are fighting each other. I don’t want to waste my vote,” he said.

At Khalsa College for Women in Amritsar, B Com student Rasneet said she will vote for AAP because she is impressed with the party’s moves in Delhi such as the odd-even regulation of traffic.

Students at Patiala’s Panjabi University said they keep enrolling for courses and acquire degrees as they wait for a job.

Manpreet Kaur, who is doing a Masters in linguistics, said she already has a graduate degree in English. “But what should I do at home without any work?, she said, adding that she will not vote for any party because she doesn’t trust anyone.

Balbir, 24, said the university is giving extensions to professors when so many people are jobless. He said his vote is for the Congress, as the party has promised a job to every household.

Some students are angry with the government for inaction against repeated desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.