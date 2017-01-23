Finance Minister urges industry to pay taxes regularly

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday urged industry to pay taxes honestly if they wanted reduction in bank interest rates. The minister held a meeting with the industrialists in Ludhiana, in which the latter said the industry was badly hit because of demonetisation.

To which, Jaitley replied: “This was a big step needed for the country and now it depends on how the society moves further. You all need to go online. You must pay your taxes honestly and once all transactions are done through banks, rates of interests will automatically come down, as banks will start getting more money. You all want facilities, but in return, also need to pay taxes for the same.”

He added: “It is time that everyone should go digital. I can understand the inconvenience of industrialists, but this is a phase and it should pass if you all digitise yourself.” Ajit Lakra, the president of Ludhiana Knitters’ Association, demanded for an exhibition centre in Ludhiana. Tarun Jain Bawa, the president of Bahadurke Textile and Knitwear Association, was also present.

The industrialists demanded starting of Sahnewal airport. Jaitley said: “Already flights have started from Bathinda and later would be started from Adampur. Next will come the turn of Sahnewal.”