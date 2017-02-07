Female-male poll ratio difference highest in Doaba, Nawanshahr district tops

IN DOABA region, around 8.51 per cent more women voted compared to men in Nawanshahr district, making it the highest male-female voting ratio difference in the state. (Source: Express Photo) IN DOABA region, around 8.51 per cent more women voted compared to men in Nawanshahr district, making it the highest male-female voting ratio difference in the state. (Source: Express Photo)

IN DOABA region, around 8.51 per cent more women voted compared to men in Nawanshahr district, making it the highest male-female voting ratio difference in the state. While 1,87,401 women voted compared to 1,78,794 men out of a total of 4,73,144 voters in the district, comprising 2,29,137 women and 2,44,003 men. As 81.79 per cent women voted against 73.28 per cent men in the district where its female ratio around a decade back was less then 500/1000 male children in a few villages in 2003-04.

Of the three constituencies of Nawanshahr, Banga and Balachaur in Nawanshahr district, Banga alone recorded 9.3 per cent more women voters on Saturday while 9.27 per cent and 7.19 per cent more women went to polling booths in Balachaur and Nawanshahr, respectively.

Nawanshahr is followed by the remaining three districts of Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur in Doaba and Gurdaspur district in Majha region in the highest male-female voting percentage record.

Nawanshahr is followed by neighbouring Hoshiarpur district with 76.44 per cent females voting against 68.86 per cent men (the difference being 7.58 per cent more women). In Hoshiarpur, too, of the seven seats, Chabbewal and Garhshankar recorded 9.24 per cent and 9.21 per cent more women voters, respectively. Kapurthala district recorded 78.16 per cent female voters against 71.36 per cent for men. In Jalandhar, 4.9 per cent more women voters registered. In Gurdaspur district, 5.59 per cent more women voted.