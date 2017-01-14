Fast development of all villages, if voted to power: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir singh Badal. (File photo) Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir singh Badal. (File photo)

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal Saturday said the SAD-BJP alliance, if voted to power, shall go for accelerated development of all 12,000 villages in the state and also build ten lakh pucca houses for the weaker sections. Addressing an election rally at Jagran, 40 km, from here he said that the Akali-BJP alliance after coming to power government would establish 2,000 skill centres to train youth to become gainfully employed. He said the alliance would also cement all irrigation channels in the State once elected to power again.

“We are also committed to constructing ten lakh pucca houses in the next five years. This included giving money for construction where land is available to constructing special colonies in villages and towns for the under privileged,” he added.

Raising the slogan of Punjab for Punjabis, the SAD president said he had said months earlier that AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become CM of Punjab.

“Recent events have proven my assertions right”.

Terming AAP as a “Thug Army Party”, Badal said, this was indicative from the fact that the party had given its tickets to 35 persons with criminal records.

He also urged people to beware of the “outsider” party which had nothing in common with ‘Punjab and Punjabiyat’ and even did not know how to respect Sikh religion and traditions. Taking on Congress, Sukhbir said Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh was a “toothless tiger” who did not have any say in party affairs.

He said the decisions in the party were being taken by the poll strageist Prashant Kishore and the party high command with Amarinder becoming a “show piece” president who could not decide on the policies, manifesto or tickets.

“Moreover no Punjabi can vote for the Congress party which was responsible for sending tanks into the Darbar Sahab as well as the 1984 anti-Sikh genocide,” he said.