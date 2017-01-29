‘Fake’ AAP letter leaked on social media

The district police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly uploading a letter on social media, written on Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) letter head and signed by party’s Punjab in-charge Sanjay Singh. In the letter, Singh allegedly writes to party’s convener that Congress is winning more than 69 seats in the state. The party has already termed the letter as fake and also lodged a complaint with the Election Commission.

As per information, a case under sections 465 (forgery ), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating ) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation ) of the IPC has been registered at Phase 1 against an unknown person. The complaint was lodged by a Phase IV based lawyer Tejinder Singh Sudan.

Sudan, while speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, said that he came to know about it from his party volunteers that somebody had circulated a letter in which Sanjay Singh has allegedly written to Kejriwal saying “Internal survey hamare anocool nahi hain, aaj ki stithi mein Congress 69 seaton par apni pakar jmai baithi hai aur 11 par aur majboot kar rahi hai.” (The internal survey is not in our favour as Congress is strong at 69 seats and becoming stronger at 11 more seats in Punjab).”

The letter was uploaded by someone on the social media to tarnish the image of the party. The party has already stated that the letter is fake and have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, he said. The police officials said that they are investigating the matter after the registration of the case but they are yet to identify the person who has uploaded the letter as it was shared by several people.

“We have registered a case against unidentified persons. We are investigating it and we will soon identify the accused,” said an official investigating the case. The letter was leaked a few days ago on social media. AAP leaders immediately said that it is a handiwork of their opponents and the party lodged the complaint with the Election Commission.