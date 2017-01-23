Expose AAP government’s ‘total failure’: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to youths

Ahead of Punjab polls in which the AAP is fancying its chances to clinch power, Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday asked the youths to launch a campaign on social media to expose the “total failure” of the party-led Delhi government. Flagging off a motorcycle rally comprising 250 Bharatiya Yuva Janata Morcha (BJYM) activists for poll-bound Punjab from New Delhi, he said, they will campaign against AAP in that state and tell the people how Delhi has been “neglected and deceived” by the party and Kejriwal.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The BJYM team will reach Punjab on motorcycles and campaign against AAP and tell people how Delhi has been “neglected and deceived” by the party and Kejriwal. These youths will tell people of Punjab how Kejriwal has failed to fulfil his promises and “deceived” Delhi, Rathore said, adding a special responsibility lies on the shoulders of Delhi youth to share their experience of two years of deceiving by Kejriwal government with the youth of other states.

“Youth of Delhi need to launch a strong campaign on social media to expose Kejriwal government’s total failure,” he said. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, who also joined Rathore in flagging off the rally, said the activists were going to Punjab to “find out” Kejriwal who has been campaigning there “neglecting” Delhi and its people facing various problems.

“I have been touring unauthorised colonies and villages in Delhi and found that Kejriwal government has not been able to fulfil even one of its poll promises. They claim to provide free water but in unauthorised colonies there is no water at all,” he said.

The Delhi BJYM activists will campaign in Punjab focusing on 23 constituencies where BJP candidates are contesting.

Yuva Morcha is going on a ‘Pol Khol’ Mission to Punjab to “expose” Arvind Kejriwal and his party, said Sunil Yadav, Delhi BJYM president leading the activists.