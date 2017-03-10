Exit polls: Both Congress, AAP see what they please, claim victory

With various exit poll surveys only adding to the mystery surrounding Punjab Assembly election results by projecting all three possibilities of Congress or AAP leading the tally as also a hung House, Congress and AAP interpreted the outcome to suit them and claimed victory. As soon as the exit polls were telecast, both parties went into overdrive to claim they were tipped to be the winners. Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh wasted no time in issuing a statement that his party would form the next government. “I am optimistic that my party would attain a clear majority with 62-65 seats. The exit polls are merely indicative of the positive trend in favour of Congress but the actual results will be completely in favour of Congress.”

On the other hand, Sanjay Singh, national spokesperson and state affairs in-charge of AAP, tweeted, “India TV, Times Now AAP ki sarkar bna rahein hain, News 24, India News barabar dikha rahein hain, Aaj Tak Cong, phir to AAP ki sweep hai samjho (India TV, Times Now are making AAP government, India News is showing a tie between AAP and Congress and Aaj Tak is showing Congress. This means AAP will sweep the Punjab polls).” Sources in Congress said the mood in their camp was cautious and they were just waiting for the day of results. Sources in AAP said they were upbeat and the party had never believed in any surveys except their own.

“We are lying low because we think too much excitement is a bad omen for us. This is what happened in 2012. But we are sure of victory. The India Today-Axis survey has given us clear majority. They have not gone wrong. They proved correct in Bihar elections, Mumbai Municipal Corporation and even in Delhi Assembly elections. They are going to be correct this time too,” said a Congress leader. Party affairs in-charge Asha Kumari said she was certain Congress was forming the government. The AAP, which was expecting most of the polls to give them a clear majority, was disappointed. AAP Punjab Convener Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi said, “These exit polls do not mean anything. Just wait and watch. The voters mandate will be out on Saturday. The day is not far,” he said.