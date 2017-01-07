Ex-army chief Gen JJ Singh joins SAD, to take on  Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo) Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo)

Former Army Chief Gen (retd) J J Singh on Saturday joined the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal and is set to take on Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh from Patiala Urban seat in the February 4 state assembly elections. 71-year-old Singh, who also served as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, joined the SAD in Chandigarh this evening in the presence of party president and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Watch what else is making news:

Badal told reporters Gen Singh had himself shown interest in contesting from Patiala Urban Assembly seat. He exuded confidence that he will pull off a “historic win” against Amarinder, who is also an ex-Army man. Amarinder on Friday had said in a press conference that it would be for the first time in the history of Army that a “Captain will defeat the General”, when asked about his reaction over SAD fielding Gen Singh against him.

“A soldier’s son will defeat you (Amarinder), uproot you from the Palace (taking a dig at Amarinder being from the erstwhile state of Patiala) and will confine you, that will be my historic win,” Gen J J Singh said.