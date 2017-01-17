Enforcement of model code of conduct: With sniffer dogs and live CCTV footage, poll panel tightens grip

“Since the Election Commission has made the drugs issue a major focus in these elections, we resorted to hiring 19 dogs from an outside agency in order to meet our needs,” said officials. (Representational image) “Since the Election Commission has made the drugs issue a major focus in these elections, we resorted to hiring 19 dogs from an outside agency in order to meet our needs,” said officials. (Representational image)

In a bid to increase its efforts to crackdown on the use of narcotics as an allurement in the Punjab assembly elections, the Election Commission for the first time hired 19 privately trained Labradors to augment the efforts of the 3 sniffer dogs of the Punjab Police who have been already deployed for the job.

Speaking to The Indian Express, V K Bhawra, ADGP Punjab Police and the nodal police officer with the Election Commission for the polls, said that 22 sniffer dogs have been deployed across the state and that these have been doing a commendable job in making large seizures of poppy husk. “We got excellent results from these dogs and they have made big seizures of drugs in Bathinda, Barnala and Kapurthala. Since the Election Commission has made the drugs issue a major focus in these elections, we resorted to hiring 19 dogs from an outside agency in order to meet our needs,” said Bhawra.

Watch What Else Is Making News

According to Newton Sidhu, managing partner of ESD Networks India Limited, the company which has leased the sniffer dogs to the EC, the specially trained dogs have been put to good use by the police. We had been approached to leasing out the canines which can be used to stop the flow of the narcotics during Punjab elections. We have leased out 19 canines which are trained to detect narcotics,” he said. He added that the technique, which the company uses to train these dogs is Food Reward Programme, which is used world over and was started by ATF (Alcohol Tobacco Firearms Explosives) of USA. “We have our trainers who certified by the ATF of USA. In this kind of training, the canines eat only when they find something, which means they have to do the drill daily (365 days), which helps reinforce the scents of the narcotics to the canines,” said Sidhu.

Meanwhile, in yet another move to keep a close check on the teams deputed to conduct searches across the state to enforce the model code of conduct, the Chief Electoral Officer’s office has deputed 117 specially equipped vehicles across the state which are equipped with CCTV cameras which transmit live footage from their respective locations back to the headquarters.

The CEO, Punjab, VK Singh said that for the first time in the country one such vehicle each has been deputed in each assembly constituency in the state and live footage from these vehicles is being transmitted directly through internet to the control room in the CEO’s office and the respective District Electoral Offices at the EC headquarters in New Delhi. “We can even get live footage from a moving vehicle. We are stationing these vehicles at vantage points and can even operate the cameras mounted on them sitting here in Chandigarh,” said Singh.