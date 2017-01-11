In Punjab, a late gangster’s sister chases his ‘dream’

Rajdeep Kaur Rajdeep Kaur

THE SISTER of slain gangster Jaswinder Singh Rocky has thrown her hat into the Punjab ring. Rajdeep Kaur, 43, is campaigning as an independent in Fazilka and promising voters that she will fulfil her brother’s “dream of serving the poor”.

Rocky was killed in Parwanoo last April. At one time, he had faced 23 cases in many police stations of Punjab and Rajasthan but was later acquitted in many of these. In 2012, Rocky had contested the election and lost to the BJP’s Surjeet Kumar Jayani by just 1,595 votes.

“He won more than 40,000 votes, so one can imagine his popularity,” said Kaur, a graduate and an Amritdhari Sikh. “My brother was serving the poor and now there is no one to listen to them, so I am contesting to fulfil his dream and serve the poor.”

Asked about Rocky’s criminal record, Kaur said, “No one asks me any questions about that. Moreover, for the past many years, he was serving the people.”

Anurag Kamboj, a friend of Rocky, is looking after the campaign. “Rocky was no longer involved in any criminal activity for many years,” Kamboj said. “We aim to provide better education facilities and employment opportunities.”