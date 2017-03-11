In Punjab, how Congress is holding on, AAP is losing face, and the BJP is facing a rout

Captain Amarinder Singh of Congress Captain Amarinder Singh of Congress

Punjab congress president Capt Amarinder Singh appears to be all set to assume the office of the chief minister for the second time with the poll result trends putting Congress firmly in the saddle with a comfortable lead in 74 out of a total of 117 seats- at the time of writing. As per the trends of counting put out by the Election Commission, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was trailing way behind with leads in 24 seats while the SAD-BJP combine were leading in 18 seats and two independent candidates bring up the rear. The results which have been announced till now showed that Congress had won eight seats, AAP three seats while counting continues in the other constituencies.

Contrary to expectations, AAP has failed to make the massive gains they were expected to in the state and the assertions of its leadership that after Delhi, the party would come to power in Punjab. The Congress appears to have kept its vote bank intact and the anti-incumbency effect has ensured that the SAD maintained a lead in only 15 seats and its alliance partner, BJP, reduced to a lead of only 3 seats out of the total 23 seats that it contested.

The sitting Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal, is comfortably ahead in his traditional seat of Lambi with Capt Amarinder Singh. His son and deputy chief minister, Sukhbir Singh Badal, is also way ahead in Jalalabad while his brother-in-law, Bikram Majithia, is in a winning position from Majitha. The only family member who is not faring well at the time is Adesh Pratap Singh Kairon, the son-in-law of Parkash Singh Badal, who is trailing from Patti, a constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered a rout of sorts with most of its big names failing to make any gains thus far. Its national secretary Tarun Chugh, sitting BJP Ministers, Anil Joshi, Surjit Kumar Jyani and the son of a sitting minister, Chunni Lal Bhagat were all trailing against Congress candidates from their respective constituencies. Former BJP state president, Manoranjan Kalia, is also way behind the Congress candidate from Jalandhar Central constituency.

Several top AAP candidates have failed to make their presence felt with the state convenor of the party, Gurpreet Singh Warraich trailing from Batala and Bhagwant Mann, the sitting MP from Sangrur and the party’s foremost campaigner failing to make a dent in the Jalalabad stronghold. However, senior AAP leader HS Phoolka, who was said to be a contender for the CMs post in Punjab if AAP emerged as victors, is leading from his seat in Ludhiana.

Former Amritsar MP, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who left the BJP to join the Congress in the days leading to the elections, has also maintained a comfortable lead over his nearest rival from BJP in Amritsar East constituency.

Sitting agriculture Minister of SAD, Tota Singh, conceded defeat of the party and said that the incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in the state were the main reasons of the party’s defeat. Navjot Singh Sidhu, on the other hand, held a press conference in Amritsar and said that the “evil powers had been defeated” and that the results showed that the “good had prevailed”.

