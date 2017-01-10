Election Commission won’t tolerate such incidents, says CEO V K Singh

Election Commission. (File Photo) Election Commission. (File Photo)

TAKING SERIOUS note of the incident in Jalalabad where vehicles in the convoy of Punjab Deputy Chief Minister, Sukhbir Singh Badal, were stoned by some persons the Chief Electoral Officer, VK Singh said that the Election Commission would not tolerate any more such incidents.

“We appeal to the people that they should use button of the Electronic Voting Machines to show their dissatisfaction and not to throw stones if they are angry. It is a wrong step and youngsters doing this will face problems later. They should keep emotions in check and express their feelings through their voting rights. No one should remain in doubt that any political party can do it. We will not tolerate it,” he said.

When asked about some statements made by AAP candidate from Jalalabad in which he has allegedly asked crowds to keep stones ready with them when Akalis visit villages, VK Singh said that this statement had not yet come to the notice of the EC and that if anyone complains it will be investigated into.

Punjab Additional Director General of Police(ADGP) V K Bhawra, who is the nodal police officer with the commission said that one Harpreet Singh Nika has been arrested in the connection of stone pelting an FIR against 20 persons under relevant sections of IPC and Prevention of Damage to the Public and Private Property Act was lodged on the complaint of a police Inspector, Gurveer Singh.

When asked what steps were taken by the police in the wake of this incident, Bhawra said adequate security will be provided to the VVIPs in coming polls and that the SSP Fazilka today visited the areas in advance where Sukhbir Badal was scheduled to visit.