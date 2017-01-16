Election Commission ropes in postmen to boost voters’ participation in Punjab

In the first step, areas coming under municipality are being covered by the postmen who are visiting door to door to give requesting letters to voters. (Representational/File) In the first step, areas coming under municipality are being covered by the postmen who are visiting door to door to give requesting letters to voters. (Representational/File)

In a novel initiative to increase voters’ awareness in poll-bound Punjab, the state Election Commission has roped in postmen to urge electors to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise on February 4. According to district Election Commissioner in Jalandhar Kamal Kishor Yadav, “We are taking the help of postmen for electors’ awareness campaign under which a group of 50 postmen from the main post office have been asked to visit their respective areas and spread awareness among people”.

“The postmen will give letters to electors and request them to come out in large numbers and cast their votes on February 4 when assembly election for Punjab will take place. The aim of the initiative is to increase participation of electors in this festival of democracy,” the officer said.

In the first step, areas coming under municipality are being covered by the postmen who are visiting door to door to give requesting letters to voters. Soon after this, postmen will be sent to homes in villages and remote areas with the same message, Yadav said. In the letter, voters’ rights regarding exercising their franchise have been described.

“We have appealed to people to cast their votes fearlessly and do not fall prey to any greed and participate in the election process in large numbers,” the officer added.