How ‘live webcasting’ changed campaign dynamics this time

MAKING ITS debut in Punjab polls this time, the ‘Facebook Live’ feature on social networking site has literally changed the dynamics of campaigning for parties. From rallies to nukkad meetings, roadshows to personal interaction with voters, each party did live webcasting on Facebook.

While earlier, parties tried to ensure maximum physical gathering at rallies, etc, these polls saw parties having an additional target of reaching at least 1-2 lakh viewers through Facebook live per webcast. Even invitations were posted with a special mention that those who cannot come can watch in live.

AAP, which is being dismissed as social media hype by Congress CM candidate Captain Amarinder Singh, has claimed that it was the “original idea” of their MP Bhagwant Mann to campaign live which has been followed by other parties seeing its massive success.

Abhinav Budhiraja, social media head of AAP, said, “It was actually our MP Bhagwant Mann, who started using Facebook Live, interacting with people directly. Seeing its massive reach and success, other parties followed us. During the entire campaign, AAP Punjab went live almost 20 times a day and response was huge. ”

With 17.50 lakh ‘likes’ on his Facebook page, his webcast from Sukhbir Singh Badal’s bastion, Jalalabad, ticked 1.13 lakh views, from Captain’s bastion, Patiala, his video got 2 lakh views and another Jalalabad video got 2.07 lakh views. With 24.87 lakh likes on his page which are 7 lakh more than that of Mann, the webcast videos of Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal managed a little over one lakh views. For instance, his rally from Lambi had 1.42 lakh views but those from Muktsar and Jalalabad had 21,000 and 37,000 views, respectively.

However, Parminder Singh Brar, SAD social media head, claimed that Sukhbir’s page had maximum engagement numbers throughout the campaign. “We engaged with more than a million viewers through this tool. It might prove to be a game changer in youth voting,” he said.