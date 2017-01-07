EC ropes in Kapil Sharma to mobilise Punjab voters

Kapil Sharma is one of the highest paid actor of Television industry. Kapil Sharma is one of the highest paid actor of Television industry.

In its attempt to motivate voters to cast their votes in the state Assembly elections on February 4, the Election Commission (EC) has roped in comedian Kapil Sharma, besides rapper Dr Zeus and Punjabi actor and comedian Binoo Dhillon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Grievances) Nayan Bhullar said Kapil Sharma had recorded a 25-second video, urging people to vote on February 4. He will also be seen urging first-time voters to take part in the election process. According to Bhullar, apart from Kapil, Dr Zeus and Binoo Dhillon will also motivate voters. She said the video featuring Kapil was shot in Mohali some time ago.

She also said they were going to put up hoardings in Phase VI where under-21 Indian hockey captain Harjeet Singh Tuli is coming on January 7. Hoardings of the Election Commission will be put up on the vehicle in which Tuli will travel so that more people can see the message.