Duty-bound to provide security to Kejriwal, say Punjab police

Around 23 days after AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal sought withdrawal of his security cover, Punjab police said Monday that it was “duty-bound” to provide security to the Delhi Chief Minister whenever he visits Punjab.

“Police is duty-bound to provide security to all those persons who have been categorised by the state or the Centre,” said Punjab Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) V K Bhawra, who is also nodal officer for the

state elections.