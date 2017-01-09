Drug problem to dominate Punjab polls in triangular contest

Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal. Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal.

Drug trade and addiction, corruption, land mafia, unemployment among youth, farmers’ suicides, and, more recently, desecration incidents are the key issues that are dominating the Punjab political discourse as the state goes to polls on February 4. For two successive terms, Punjab has been governed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP alliance with Parkash Singh Badal at the helm as chief minister. His son Sukhbir Singh Badal is deputy chief minister and SAD president.

Watch What Else Is Making News

While Punjab has mostly seen bipolar fights with SAD and Congress being traditional rivals, the AAP or Aam Aadmi Party, buoyed by its performance in the Lok Sabha elections, is the new entrant in state politics.

The ruling Akali Dal’s partnership with the BJP has ensured its stronghold over the state since 2007. The decade-long rule, however, has been mired in controversies and violence with political pundits ruling out the return of the alliance.

In an indication of rise in communal politics in the state, the past one and a half years witnessed several instances of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib, sparking unrest across the state. The first incident was reported in October 2015, in Bargari village of Faridkot. The protests that followed were marked by a lathicharge in Kotkapura Chowk village and police firing in Behbal Kalan in which two men were killed. rise in communal politics. There have been instances of desecration of Bhagvad Gita as well as the Quran. A Delhi AAP MLA was allegedly framed in the latter instance. With none of the cases having been solved yet, the Opposition parties have promised voters to bring the culprits to book.

Punjab has been grappling with a serious drug problem. Opoid consumption in the state has been degenerating its youth for years. In fact, according to a study conducted by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre at AIIMS, about 76 per cent of drug consumers belong to the age group of 18-35 years. The research, conducted across 10 districts in Punjab, also reflects that in a 2.77 crore state population, 2.3 lakh individuals are dependent on opoid, while 1.23 lakh are addicted to heroin. The study once released received a huge backlash and denial from the SAD-BJP alliance with BJP, too, discrediting the statistics that AIIMS offered.

There have also been reports of a nexus between drug kingpins and the state’s prominent politicians and police officers. Heroin trade has been a major source of political funding, which is why the issue of drug addiction in Punjab has been brushed under the carpet for almost a decade.

Punjab is also notoriously known for its liquor mafia. While the SAD-BJP government has been in power, there have been an unprecedented rise in the number of murders related to illicit liquor trade in Punjab. In October 2016, the killing of a 28-year-old name in Jalandhar, who had objected to bootlegging in his colony, made headlines. It’s the widespread presence of drugs, illicit sale of liquor, enmeshed with years of corruption that have corroded the image of Parkash Singh Badal.

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, in its Youth Manifesto, has promised to weed out corruption from Punjab by introducing the Jan Lok Pal bill, while also promising to establish a special life-imprisonment law for drug lords and criminals. In addition, it has also proposed to introduce free wifi hotspots throughout Punjab. It is also concentrating on panning its lens towards the Dalit community in Punjab.

The farmers’ suicide has been another point of contention. Punjab’s agrarian crisis has led to a dramatic increase in debts, leading many farmers failing to repay the loans to commit suicides. According to a study by the Indian Council of Social Science Research,about 48.6 per cent of farmers who’ve committed suicide fall below the age of 35 years. The ruling state government has been thwarted by the Opposition for its incompetence to address the issue. Congress has stepped up and promised to waive off the farmers’ debts if it came to power. It established the farmers’ outreach campaign, ‘Karza Kurki Khatam – Fasal Di Poori Rakam’, where Congress workers have been going door-to-door, interacting with farmers on the ground, trying to make a note of their grievances. AAP too, launched its ‘Kisan Manifesto’ which vows to rid Punjab’s farmers from debt, by replicating the 1934 Sir Chhotu Ram Act (Moneylenders’ Debt), where no farmer will be asked to pay a sum of interest that is more than the principal amount.

The Congress party is also trying to arrest the attention of Punjab’s youth by promising employment opportunities. It introduced its ‘Ha Ghar Ton Ik Captain’, which assures its voters that if it is brought into power, at least one job would be given to each household, to each youth who belongs to the 18-35 years age bracket. In addition, every registered unemployed individual in the ‘Ha Ghar Ton Ik Captain’ will receive a stipend of Rs 2500 per month for a duration of three years. It has also launched its ‘Captain Smart Connect’ scheme, where it has vowed to provide 50 lakh smartphones with 3G data free for a year, if elected. It has also introduced its Green Manifesto that will create a special team that will look into the environmental concerns the state is facing, which includes decrease in groundwater and forest.

Number of seats in the Legislative Assembly: 117

Ruling alliance: Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP

Chief Minister: Parkash Singh Badal

Main Opposition parties: AAP, Congress