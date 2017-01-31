Don’t vote for ‘fraud’ AAP: Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan urge Punjab voters

Yogendra Yadav and Prashnat Bhushan led Swaraj India has questioned why AAP is not naming a chief ministerial face and “pushing Kejriwal’s name on the sly”. (File) Yogendra Yadav and Prashnat Bhushan led Swaraj India has questioned why AAP is not naming a chief ministerial face and “pushing Kejriwal’s name on the sly”. (File)

Days before Punjab goes to polls, Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan on Tuesday advised people of the state against voting for AAP, calling it a “new fraud” in Indian politics and exhorted people to choose “alternatives” like the Aapna Punjab Party (APP). Yadav and Bhushan, who had floated political party Swaraj India last year, said the hope for a real change in Punjab can be kept alive only if the people opt for alternatives like APP led by Sucha Singh Chotepur, who was sacked as AAP’s Punjab convener.

“Punjab is at a crossroads. There is an election, but not a single party worthy of being chosen. People are being asked to choose between old thieves and a new fraud to unseat plunderers,” a letter, jointly signed by Yadav and Bhushan, said.

Releasing the letter in a press conference here, the duo, who were expelled from AAP over alleged anti-party activities, said it was incumbent upon them to make people aware of the “real truth” about the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Swaraj India, which plans to make its electoral debut in the upcoming MCD polls in the national capital, wondered why AAP was not naming a chief ministerial face and “pushing Kejriwal’s name on the sly”.

“The truth is AAP looks good from a distance. But we have seen from inside and the broom has become very dirty. What will a party, which is already selling tickets, do after coming to power?

“Punjab needs to opt for alternative small outfits or honest independents so that the hope for change is kept alive. For example the small forum backed by MP Dharamvira Gandhi or Sucha Singh Chotepur’s party (APP),” Yadav said.

Yadav said Swaraj India would have campaigned for these outfits had they cobbled an alliance, “which unfortunately did not happen”. The February 4 polls in Punjab will see a triangular contest among AAP, Congress and the incumbent BJP-SAD alliance.