Don’t punish me for note ban: BJP minister in Punjab

Worried about demonetisation hurting his prospects in Amritsar North Assembly constituency from where he is seeking re-election, Punjab’s minister for local bodies, Anil Joshi of BJP, has been pleading with voters that he should not be punished for something he is not responsible for.

Addressing a small gathering Friday evening in Medical Enclave here, where he lives, Joshi said, “My tenure is over. Now, one month is yours. Go out and convince people to vote for me. Some people would tell you they are angry because currency has been changed. Nothing can be done about this now. Anil Joshi has no role in it (demonetisation). Joshi has kept fighting governments and the system for your rights.”