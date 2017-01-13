Denied tickets, Congress, SAD rebels vow to go Independents from Ludhiana North

Madan Lal Bagga Madan Lal Bagga

DENIED TICKETS, many leaders announced their Independent candidature on Thursday in protest against their own parties. While Congress announced ticket for its sitting MLA Rakesh Pandey from Ludhiana North, councillor Hemraj Aggarwal, who had been camping in Delhi till now for a ticket, may enter the fray as an Independent.

Aggarwal told The Indian Express, “This is all a drama by Congress. Earlier, they said tickets will be allotted on basis of survey reports. The report was in my favour. Still, ticket has been given to Pandey. I served this party for decades, but without any result. In fact, Congress manifesto is also a sham. It is duping people just like AAP. This promise of Har Ghar Naukri is nothing but a sham.”

Aggarwal said he would contest as Independent now. “I will be giving two days’ ultimatum to the party. If the candidate is not changed, I will file papers as Independent.”

Similarly, SAD’s district president Madan Lal Bagga too announced his Independent candidature from Ludhiana North on Thursday after BJP announced Parveen Bansal’s name.

In 2007, Bagga contested as Independent from Ludhiana North after Congress denied him ticket. He lost and joined SAD.

Congress also announced SAD defector Kamaljit Karwal as its candidate from Atam Nagar against MLA Simarjit Singh Bains. Protesting the entry of an “Akali with criminal background” as their candidate, Congress leaders KK Bawa, Parvinder Lapran and Kulwant Sidhu also announced that they “won’t support him or campaign for him”. “We are yet to decide on our independent candidature but it is decided that we are not supporting a candidate with criminal background who is an Akali,” they said.

NRI Bhupinder Sidhu has been named Congress’s Ludhiana South candidate against MLA Balwinder Singh Bains. But, this has offended district president Gurpreet Gogi, who was expecting ticket for his wife Sukhchain Gogi. However, he has not come out openly against Sidhu till now. Defecting from Congress to AAP, Ashok Prashar Pappi is also set to contest as Independent from Ludhiana South after the AAP-LIP tie-up.