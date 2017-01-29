Delhi BJP youth wing members in Punjab to expose ‘AAP lies’

Members of the BJP holding placards in Amritsar. (Source: Express photo) Members of the BJP holding placards in Amritsar. (Source: Express photo)

Over 200 youth BJP members from Delhi descended on poll-bound Punjab on a mission to highlight and expose the “lies” of the Aam Aadmi Party. In a state where the AAP has been running an aggressive campaign against the SAD and Congress, the BJP members were tasked with canvassing door-to-door and warning the people of Punjab against voting for it. The BJP ‘Pol Khol’ campaign, headed by Delhi Youth BJP President Sunil Yadav, is being carried out in 23 constituencies where the party is contesting elections. “Arvind Kejriwal had made a number of promises in his party’s manifesto in Delhi but has failed to implement any of them. Therefore, we have are campaigning here to warn the people of Punjab about his lies,” Yadav told Indianexpress.com.

On January 22, Delhi MP and newly anointed state BJP chief, Manoj Tiwari flagged off the campaign. Days after taking over the party’s state unit, Tiwari announced the BJP would take up door-to-door campaigning to find out how many poll promises made by the AAP have been fulfilled so far. Earlier in a press release, Tiwari had said that the AAP manifesto for Punjab “is an exact replica of its manifesto for Delhi”. The Youth BJP members on Sunday campaigned in Amritsar East, the constituency of former party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Speaking with Indianexpress.com, Sukhrai Singh, a resident of Ludhiana who is currently working as a cab driver in Amritsar, said that the people were aware of the situation and the campaign run by the Delhi BJP in Punjab and they cannot change their opinion. “This campaign will not change people’s minds. They have already decided whom to vote for,” he said.

BJP will end its campaign on February 2. The voting is scheduled to take place on February 4.

