Declare Punjab CM candidate or resign Delhi post: BJP to Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

Hours after Arvind Kejriwal was virtually declared by his party as chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, BJP today hit out at him for “preparing to run away” from the city and asked him to either announce CM face for the poll-bound state or resign his post in Delhi. Kejriwal was today virtually declared chief ministerial candidate for Punjab by his party, injecting a new dimension to what is considered a three-way race in the Assembly polls.

“You vote thinking that you are voting to make Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister (of Punjab). Your vote is for Kejriwal,” Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while addressing a public meeting in Punjab’s Mohali.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the development exposes Kejriwal’s “greed” for power.

“It is an irony that the person who had promised not to leave Delhi is preparing to run away from the responsibilities of Delhi in two years to deceive the people of Punjab now,” Tiwari told a press conference.

Sisodia’s statement in Punjab that the people should vote for AAP keeping in mind that Kejriwal will be the “next” chief minister, shows that now the AAP convenor has no relation with the people of Delhi, he said.

Now it has become clear that Arvind Kejriwal has “misused” the public money of Delhi people for his party’s “expansion” during the last 23 months, he alleged.

“Arvind Kejriwal should either announce his party’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab or resign as Chief Minister of Delhi,” he added.