Day after, AAP volunteer held

A DAY after stones were thrown allegedly at Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal’s convoy, the police Monday arrested an AAP volunteer, Nikka Singh of Kandhwala Hazir Khan village. The police claimed that it was attack on an SP’s vehicle and not on Sukhbir’s convoy. Late on Sunday night, the police had picked up four AAP volunteers – Gurdas Singh, Rasal Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Nikka Singh. AAP members staged protests outside Arniwala police station in Jalalabad and organised a protest meeting in front of Bhagwant Singh Mann’s election office in Arniwala where they demanded release of their volunteers.

However late in the afternoon, Nikka Singh was booked while the others were let off.

Jalalabad DSP Harjinder Singh said, “It was not an attack on Sukhbir Badal’s convoy. A group of people damaged the vehicle of Amarjeet Singh, SP (Special Branch) who was on duty Sunday. The convoy of Sukhbir Badal had already passed through that location. So police action is being taken on that basis. And based on our investigation, we have arrested one person.”

The Fazilka police had booked 25 unidentified persons under prevention of damage to public and private property act, IPC 353, 341, 186, 149. Charges imposed on accused apart from public property act are obstructing public servant from discharging duties, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duties, rioting and wrongful restraint.

Amreesh Singh, who manages the campaign of Bhagwant Mann in Jalalabad however said, “There was a booth of AAP away from the location where the incident happened. Despite that, the police booked one of our volunteers while they had to let off the others after we staged protests. We will apply for bail of Nikka Singh Tuesday in Fazilka court and will wait for further directions from the party.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir visited villages in Jalalabad villages on Monday, too, where he claimed that there was “record” development works in his constituency. However, he left the programs in between in the afternoon and did visit urban areas. Sources said he had an urgent meeting.