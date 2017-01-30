‘Convicted’ minister Tota Singh, son navigate troubled waters

Agriculture Minister Tota Singh. Express Agriculture Minister Tota Singh. Express

“Panj saal pehlan tussi iss dass nu sewa ditti, assi jo keha oh kar ke dikhaaya, (Five years ago, you made me your servant, we did what we promised),’ starts off three-time MLA and agriculture minister Tota Singh, as he campaigns in Gagra village of Dharamkot. The 74-year-old Tota Singh, known as ‘jathedar’ for being one of the seniormost Akali Dal leaders and a close confidant of CM Parkash Singh Badal, has seen his share of controversies.

In 2012, he was convicted in a corruption case for alleged misuse of an official vehicle and sentenced to a year of imprisonment. The Punjab and Haryana High Court later suspended the sentence. Last year, there was a massive cotton crop failure in Punjab’s cotton growing belt and alleged distribution of spurious pesticides.

Another case of alleged bungling in recruitment of peons in education department against him is still pending in Mohali court.

Contesting as SAD candidate for the fifth time in a row, he brushes aside controversies.

“I was convicted only for a year. As per law, I can contest. It was all vendetta. I won’t like to talk more about cases as they are pending in court,” tells Tota Singh to Indian Express in his vehicle moving from village to village in Dharamkot.

He also dismisses talk of anti-incumbency as “a creation of the opposition”.

‘Chitti topiwalle’, his name for AAP, dominates Tota Singh’s speeches.

“Chitte topiwalle blamed farmers of Punjab for pollution in Delhi. People asked why FIRs are not being registered against farmers burning stubble but how I can book my own farmers who had no other option at hand. Can such people be your own? It is only CM Parkash Singh Badal who is your own. Within two years now, no farmer in Punjab will burn stubble if you choose us again. A stubble fuelled power plant has been sanctioned,” he says, asking voters not to bring in “outsiders.”

Though the Congress is almost missing from his speeches, Tota Singh denies that AAP is the bigger threat’. “They are only active on some seats in Malwa with no base in Majha and Doaba. But it is our duty to save people from topiwalle,” he says.

His son Barjinder Singh alias Makhan Brar, is also in fray from Moga. A first-timer, a case against him is pending in CBI court for alleged involvement in Moga ‘sex scandal.’

He banks on his “father’s legacy” and tells voters, “If you want development in Moga the way Dharamkot has progressed, vote for SAD. I and my father can give everything for Moga and its people,” he says. He too calls case against him as ‘vendetta’. Sections of SAD have not taken it well that both father and son got tickets and in the same district. Moga MLA Joginder Pal Jain and his son Moga Mayor Akshit Jain are both missing from Tota and his son’s campaign.

But some Dharamkot voters are unfazed over Tota’s conviction in the corruption case. “We got two engineering colleges, power grids and sewage treatment plant. He has worked for us and it shows,” says Gurmel Singh from Wareh village.

“He might be convicted in some case but has always given grants when needed,” says Dalwinder from Gagra.

Other voters swear by ‘change.’ “AAP needs to be given a chance plus Tota Singh is too old now. Youths in our village have decided to vote for AAP,” says Kanwal from Wareh.