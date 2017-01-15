Constituency watch: Jalandhar Cantt Barely 20 days left, voters still waiting for 3rd player

Congress still stuck between former SAD MLAs Jagbir Brar (left) and Pargat Singh Congress still stuck between former SAD MLAs Jagbir Brar (left) and Pargat Singh

Jalandhar Cantonment Assembly constituency, which became a pain in the neck for SAD whose rebel MLA, former hockey skipper Pargat Singh, switched to Congress, is also proving to be a problem for the latter. With less than 20 days to go for election day, Congress is yet to name its candidate. Reason: there are two claimants for the ticket, Pargat Singh and Jagbir Brar, also a SAD MLA from 2007 to 2011. The delay by the Congress in announcing the party ticket has confused even the party’s committed voters.

“Both AAP candidate HS Walia and SAD candidate Sarabjit Singh Makkar have already completed their campaign in most areas of the constituency. They have been spitting venom against each other and against the prospective candidates of Congress, Pargat Singh and Jagbir Brar, in their elections meetings, but there is no one to counter them from Congress side,” lamented Amarjit Singh, a Congress supporter from Jamsher village.

A visit to various villages of the constituency, including Kaki Pind, Sofi Pind, Khursropur, Dheena, Jamsher, and few wards of Jalandhar Sadar Bazaar showed Pargat’s campaign against the solid waste management project in Jamsher village still resonated.

Rajwinder Kaur from Dheena village said that due to the project, half of the villages under this constituency were anti-SAD this time and Congress and AAP could have taken the advantage of this situation, but Congress was suffering for now.

“Pargat had gone against his own government to support the people, but now he is missing from the field when the elections are around,” said Narinder Singh from Chiteani village.

Congress on Friday released its fourth list of 10 candidates. With this, candidates on 7 out of 9 Assembly seats in Jalandhar district have been announced, except Jalandhar Cantt and Nakodar seats.

Pargat’s rival Jagbir Brar is the District Congress Committee president (rural). In 2012, Brar, a Congress candidate, lost to Pargat who fought on a SAD ticket. The party wants one of them to opt for Nakodar, but both are adamant on this seat.

“Time is running out for Congress. Its candidate will hardly get any time for campaign,” said Jaswinder Singh of Sofi village, adding that SAD and AAP candidates are still outsiders and that they were hoping that Congress may field someone from this constituency.

Pargat Singh said he too was waiting for an announcement. Brar could not be contacted for his comments. The constituency has 61 villages, seven wards under Cantonment Board and some localities under the Municipal Corporation.