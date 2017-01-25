Latest News

Congress will win two-third majority in Punjab, says Shakeel Ahmad

People are fed-up of "misrule" of (Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal) the father-son government in the state, alleged Shakeel Ahmad.

Congress general secretary Shakeel Ahmad on Wednesday claimed that the party would win the Punjab Assembly polls with a two-third majority. People would throw the Badal-led state government out of power because of the SAD-BJP dispensation’s “anti-people” policies and the “drug menace” in Punjab, he told reporters in Ludhiana.

Lashing out at AAP, Ahmad said the people of Punjab had come to know of the “designs and fraudulent style of exploiting masses” by (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal.

Describing Kejriwal as the “biggest liar”, Ahmad said the AAP leader could no longer “befool people with hollow” promises.

The Congress leader also accused Kejriwal of helping BJP win polls in Punjab and Goa by dividing anti-government votes.

