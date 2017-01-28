Congress will be routed even if Captain Amarinder Singh is made PM face: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

Claiming his party would sweep the Punjab Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said Friday Congress would be routed in Punjab even if its state unit president Captain Amarinder Singh was announced as the party’s prime ministerial candidate. At the same time, he said AAP’s would not announce its CM candidate before election.

Talking to The Indian Express after taking out an impressive road show in Amarinder’s bastion, Patiala Urban constituency, Kejriwal said the Congress’s last-minute announcement declaring Captain as the CM candidate was a desparate effort to save its sinking ship. “The fact that they are losing badly has dawned on them. They huddled together and brainstormed. They then came out with this solution that they should announce Amarinder as the CM candidate. Otherwise, why would they do so just a week before the election,” he said.

Responding to a question that he used to nudge Amarinder on Twitter that he would not be the CM, Kejriwal said, “They had told Navjot Singh Sidhu that he would be the CM if Congress came to power. They had told him they would use Amarinder for campaign and make Sidhu the CM.” On Sidhu, Kejriwal said the former cricketer was offered the post of Deputy CM by AAP, but he did not accept it. “He did not say he wanted to become the CM, but because he did not accept the post of Dy CM leads to a suspicion that he wanted to be the CM.”

Kejriwal said his party would not announce the CM candidate before elections. “Party MLAs will decide who will be the CM. He will be from Punjab.” He said the opinion polls that showed a hung Assembly were not real.”I don’t know which planet they survey.”