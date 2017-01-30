Congress using animation for Punjab poll campaign

The digital team is equipped with animations and videos of Amarinder Singh, explaining ‘the Naun Nuktas’ (nine promises), among other things. (File) The digital team is equipped with animations and videos of Amarinder Singh, explaining ‘the Naun Nuktas’ (nine promises), among other things. (File)

Congress has launched a door-to-door campaign to take the party’s state unit chief Amarinder Singh’s nine point agenda to every household and explain those through animated videos. The digital team is equipped with animations and videos of Amarinder Singh, explaining ‘the Naun Nuktas’ (nine promises), poll strategist Prashant Kishore’s Indian Political Action Committee, managing Congress’ election campaign in Punjab, said in Chandiagrh, on Monday.

Watch What Else is Making News



“To ensure that the nine promises of Amarinder reach every household, the ‘Naun Nuktas’ have also been printed on collaterals such as rulers, calenders, and pamphlets,” the IPAC said.

The nine promises in the ‘Naun Nuktas’ included one job per family to unemployed youth between the age group of 18 and 35 years, waiver of farmers’ and farm labourers’ debt, rooting out drug menace, free smartphone for all 10th pass individuals between 18 to 35 years of age with one year of free 3G data and calling and 33 per cent reservation for women in jobs.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Fiday had announced that Amarinder Singh will be the party’s chief ministerial face in the high-stakes Assembly polls. The Punjab Congress chief is fighting his last election.