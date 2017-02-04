Punjab polls: Congress to get 70-plus seats, will sit back if it doesn’t, says Amarinder

Captain Amrinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh with supporters at village Hakuwala of Lambi constituency on Friday. (Source: Gurmeet Singh) Captain Amrinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh with supporters at village Hakuwala of Lambi constituency on Friday. (Source: Gurmeet Singh)

A DAY before polls, Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday predicted two-thirds majority for his party and said, “I will sit back if I don’t get majority. This is my last election.” The former CM, contesting from both Patiala and Lambi, is contesting against CM Parkash Singh Badal for the first time. He said, “In my 47-year-old political career, my observation says that Akalis will not win more than 15 seats, AAP not more than 30 and we are going to get 70 plus. So, we are going to form government and we have no doubt about it.” Badal, however, preferred to stay indoors as his subordinates said he had mild fever and hence wanted to rest while Sukhbir went to Delhi and returned in the evening.

Amarinder visited Lambi on Friday afternoon to meet his party workers at his main office in Lambi village. Before going to Lambi, he took selfies with youngsters at Badal village close to the Badal mansion. The Captain, however, with his convoy of more than 50 vehicles, went to Hakuwala village, about 10 km away from Lambi where according to his workers, the car of Tejinder Middhukhera, OSD to the CM, had been detained by them as his brother Gurbakshish Middhukhera had allegedly come to distribute money.

Darshan Lal Kandhukhera, a Congress worker, said, “Gurbakshish, had come with his son and both ran away with a bag. But the car is lying here. That bag must be having money as that is the reason why they came.”

Violating the model code, Amarinder came in a large convoy, got off to meet people on the way and at Hakuwala village, slogans in his favour were shouted, though campaigning had ended around 5 pm on Thursday.

Excited Congress workers and supporters blew the horn of the car endlessly and a number of them stood up on its roof along with Amarinder’s son Raninder Singh and shouted, “This car has injured us a lot. Do whatever you can, they have enough money to buy a new car.”

Election observer Pardeep Middha said no money was found in the car, while Muktsar SSP Dhruman Nimbale said the statements of both parties were being recorded. “Action will be taken afterwards,” he added.

Much before Amarinder, AAP candidate Jarnail Singh had also come with his workers, who also shouted slogans like Inquilaab Zindabaad, before leaving. Even AAP had claimed of detaining the same car.

Amarinder, while standing near that car whose tyres had been deflated by Congress workers, said, “People standing on rooftops and showing support is a signal in which side they are. So, the verdict is clear and this time, SAD will not be allowed to distribute money or drugs to purchase votes. Our men have also detained two more cars at nearby Kakhanwali village as well.”