Congress retains Amritsar LS seat by a bigger margin

Gurjeet Singh Aujla after his win, in Amritsar Saturday. Express Gurjeet Singh Aujla after his win, in Amritsar Saturday. Express

Congress on Saturday managed to retain the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant when Captain Amarinder Singh after resigned his parliamentary seat on the issue of Satluj-Yamuna Link canal issue last year. Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla won the seat by a handsome margin of 1,97,491 votes, polling a total of 5,04,126 votes and defeating his nearest rival BJP’s Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, who polled 3,06,635 votes. AAP candidate Upkar Singh Sandhu finished third with 1,49,160 votes.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Captain Amarinder Singh had won the seat in 2014, defeating BJP’s Arun Jaitley by 1,02,000 votes. In November 2016, Captain resigned as MP in protest against the Supreme Court judgment on the SYL canal in the same month.

Jaitley had visited Amritsar to campaign for Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina.

Upkar singh Sandhu, once a confidant of Punjab’s minister Bikram Singh Majithia, was a last-minute choice for AAP.

Aujla was Amritsar District Congress Committee (Rural) president before he was fielded from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.