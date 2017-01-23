‘Drug-free’ Punjab in poll document: Congress promised job, now BJP manifesto promises job & a house

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla along with other party leaders release the poll document in Jalandhar on Sunday. Express Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla along with other party leaders release the poll document in Jalandhar on Sunday. Express

FINANCE MINISTER Arun Jaitley released the party’s poll manifesto for Punjab Assembly elections on Sunday. While it has several populist policies, the document also lists the demonestisation issue in the list of the BJP’s “achievements”.

On the lines of the Congress party’s poll manifesto promise of one job to every house, the BJP document too promises the same, along with house to every one. The BJP also touched upon the drug menace in the state and promised to set up special anti-drugs squad.

Debts of famers who have land holdings up to 2.5 acres will be waived off, promises the document. “A three-cued agenda in its manifesto which includes the continuation of schemes started by the Akali-BJP government and ensure their implementation. Similarly, the second agenda is to realise the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies of the Centre government so that the pace of development is fast in Punjab. Third agenda is to relieve Punjab from its nascent problems,” says the document.

After releasing the manifesto, Jaitley said it wasn’t just a poll document but the “resolve of the party” which would be fulfilled at any cost for the development of Punjab. He said the manifesto keeps in mind all the sections of the society and such schemes have been introduced which will keep carrying the pace of economic and social development of Punjab. When pointed out that in Punjab the BJP cabinet minister Anil Joshi has been “apologising” to people during campaign that they should forgive him for ‘demonetisation’ as he had no role in it, on this Jaitley cited media surveys that show a majority of people have supported the move.

National general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal, BJP national vice president BJP Prabhat Jha, in-charge of election manifesto committee Kamal Sharma, state party general secretary Manjit Singh Rai and State Secretary BJP Punjab Vineet Joshi were present on the occasion.

Apart from ‘Ek parivar, Ek rozgar’, house for every poor, 2 kg desi ghee and 5 kg sugar for Blue card holders at the rate of Rs. 25 and 5 kg sugar at Rs 10, per month, free education till PhD for girlchild of blue card holders (beneficiaries of Atta-Dal scheme), loans for education of youth, rapid VAT rending process for industrialists and implementation of GST.

Compensation money will be increased from 5 to 10 lakh rupees in case of accidental death in families of small traders, small shopkeepers, small farmers, Dalits, backward classes and weaker sections of the society has been promised. Health insurance will be been increased from 50 thousand to one lakh rupees. A Kisan Aamdan Aayog to ensure regular income for farmers and a organic farming board will be constituted.

For Dalits and the poor, financial help or Rs 15 lakh would be provided for education in foreign countries.

Along with modernisation of hospitals and dispensaries, medicine and medical equipment stores offering 40 per cent discounts would be opened in every district under the Amrit scheme. Rs 2 lakhs would be given to cancer patients and five new PGI-level hospitals would be opened.

For employees, the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission will be implemented on priority. Retirement age of government employees will be raised to 60 years. And relief money for terrorism-affected families will be increased from 5 to 10 thousand rupees per month. Ex-servicemen, ex-paramilitary personnel families would be provided loans on low rates for self-employment.

More rehab centres

While Punjab CM and Deputy CM has been targeting opposition parties bid to ‘defame’ Punjab and that its youth in the name of drugs, but its alliance partner in its poll manifesto has promised a ‘drug-free’ Punjab. Among the promises the document makes are to open drug rehabilitation centres at district level and centres that are already existing would be modernised.