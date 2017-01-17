Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu to take on Deputy CM in Jalalabad

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu

IT IS official now that Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh will take on Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi in the upcoming Assembly election. The Congress on Monday named him the candidate from Lambi constituency. Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittoo, a grandson of former chief minister late Beant Singh, has been fielded by Congress against Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who joined the Congress formally on Sunday, was named the candidate from Amritsar East, a constituency represented by his wife. The party had earlier planned to field Navjot Sidhu from Jalalabad but later decided to utilise him for campaigning across the state else would have ended up pinning himself down in Jalalabad. AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have handpicked Bittu, his trusted lieutenant, to take on the Deputy Chief Minister.

Sidhu aide and former hockey Olympian Pargat Singh has been fielded from Jalandhar Cantonment despite protests by party leader Jagbir Brar, who has been nurturing the constituency. Brar has been fielded from Nakodar, much against his wishes.

After Gurbinder Singh Atwal returned the ticket from Bholath, the party fielded Ranjit Singh Rana there. Vikram Singh Chaudhary has been fielded from Phillaur after his mother Karmjit Kaur returned the ticket. The party has changed Geja Ram, fielded earlier from Jagraon, following reports that his campaign was not taking off. Former MLA Malkit Singh Dakha is the party’s choice from Jagraon now. Interestingly, Bittu’s cousin, Gurkirat Kotli, is contesting from Khanna despite the party’s one-family, one ticket rule.