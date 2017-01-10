Congress leader’s convoy ‘attacked’ at ancestral village of SAD leader

One of the cars that were targeted in Mahla Kalan. Express One of the cars that were targeted in Mahla Kalan. Express

THE CONVOY of Congress candidate Darshan Singh Brar from Baghapurana constituency was allegedly attacked at Mahla Kalan, the ancestral village of SAD candidate and senior leader Tirath Singh Mahla, late on Sunday. Incidentally, this is the first case of poll violence in Moga district after the code of conduct was enforced. Congress alleged that Akali workers pelted stones at the behest of Mahla and 10 of their vehicles were vandalised. The party also alleged that the SAD candidate was furious and frustrated over his supporters joining Congress in his own village and had thus planned the attack.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kamaljit Singh Brar, Youth Congress leader and son of Darshan Singh Brar, said, “We were returning from Mahla Kalan, which is the ancestral village of SAD candidate. Two of their sarpanches, who were traditional SAD supporters, have joined us. We were returning from their joining ceremony when stones were pelted on our vehicles. Glass windows of almost 10 of our vehicles were shattered and my mother Amarjit Kaur also suffered internal injury. Stones and bricks were thrown at us.”

He added, “It was all a planned attack by Mahla and his son, who were frustrated as their staunch supporters joined Congress.”

Brar also claimed that when they reached the police station with one person caught from the spot, Mahla called up to

apologise.

“The person we nabbed confessed that he is an Akali worker. We did not file FIR as Mahla himself called up the DSP and my father to apologise for the mistake made by his workers. He spoke to my father and requested us not to file FIR,” claimed Brar.

Mahla, though, denied having apologised to Brar. “Why should I apologise to anyone? I or my workers did not do anything wrong and in no way are we involved in this incident. I only spoke to DSP as police told us to cooperate in the investigation. In fact, it was not even an attack as being claimed by Congress.”

The Baghapurana police called a meeting of all four candidates from the constituency on Monday and directed them to avoid violence. Sukhdev Singh, DSP Baghapurana, said, “FIR was not filed as Congress candidate did not wish to.

All four candidates, including GS Kang of AAP and an Independent Parminder Singh, were called for a meeting and have been told to refrain from indulging in any violence. We have told them to concentrate on peaceful campaigning.”