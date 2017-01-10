Cong discredited Punjab leadership by using face of Manmohan Singh to release manifesto: Sukhbir Badal

Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal. Express File Photo Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal. Express File Photo

Congress has “discredited” its state leadership by using “face” of former premier Manmohan Singh to release the election manifesto, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said today.

“Congress used Manmohan Singh’s face to release its election manifesto. The Congress leadership in Punjab is discredited,” Sukhbir, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said in Chandigarh.

For the past six months Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh was promising lot many things to the electorates, but to hide his “lie” party used the face of Manmohan Singh now, he said.

Manmohan Singh had yesterday released the Congress election manifesto. Punjab is slated to go for polls on February four.

“No one can trust Amarinder. He is a habitual liar,” Sukhbir said.

Congress manifesto was “vision less” document, he claimed adding the party failed to address issues like power, sewerage and water supply in villages and 4-G connectivity. “In a way Congress has admitted in its manifesto that ruling Akali Dal-BJP combine had done enough of work on infrastructure, power, sewerage and water, connectivity and road network,” he said.

Congress in it’s manifesto had to promise that it would continue with free power, he said adding the manifesto only speaks about continuation of different schemes launched by the Akali government during its ten years rule. Hitting out at Congress for announcing special tax status to Punjab in its manifesto, Sukhbir asked why it was not given to the state during the UPA regime.

Taking a jibe on Congress for declaring to shun VVIP culture, he said that all the party MLAs still use red beacon on its vehicles. “Congress leader Rajinder Kaur Bhattal had been fighting for long to get a government accommodation earmarked for former chief ministers,” he said.

Punjab Congress vice president Manpreet Singh Badal’s family has over 20 personal security men, he claimed. On the occasion, Congress leader from Kartarpur Rajesh Kumar along with his supporters joined the Akali Dal.