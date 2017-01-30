City planned but Mohali residents find parking space shrinking

Cars parked inside a park in Phase 1, Mohali. (Source: Jagdeep Singh Deep) Cars parked inside a park in Phase 1, Mohali. (Source: Jagdeep Singh Deep)

THREE YEARS ago, a lawyer of the Punjab and Haryana High Court was murdered over parking — a problem facing residents of one of the most planned cities in Punjab. With an increase in population, the number of vehicles has also gone up. But there is not adequate parking space, which leads to fights between neighbours everyday. A visit to old parts of the city gives a fair idea about the problem; people here have parked their vehicles in parks due to unavailability of any parking space.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Sarbjinder Singh, a resident of Phase 1, which is one of the oldest areas of the city, says that the administration should make parking space available for their vehicles. He complains that no candidate has raised the issue despite its seriousness.

Rishab Malhotra, a resident of Phase 2, says that fights among neighbours have become a routine and these sometimes take a serious turn.

“You can see vehicles parked in parks. People cannot go for a walk and children cannot play there. I feel our candidates are not aware of this problem. We need some solution, otherwise in the coming three or four years, there will be no space to even park two-wheelers,” he says.

Blaming politicians for the problem, Kulveer Singh, a resident of Phase-3A, points out that no doubt there is Municipal Corporation but their representatives have failed to take up the issue.

“We elect an MLA. He should highlight the problem, we all know that. GMADA should focus on providing proper space. Merely sitting and saying that we do not have land is no solution,” Kulveer says.

Narpinder Rangi, an advocate and a resident of Phase 7, says, “An HC lawyer was murdered around three years ago by some persons over a parking issue. It is a scary thing in a city like Mohali, it is a serious issue. All the candidates should raise this issue and share their ideas to solve it.”