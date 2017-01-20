Chandigarh: Teams of police, election staff recover Rs 95 lakh

THE DISTRICT police on Thursday recovered Rs 95 lakh at two different nakas set up jointly by the police and election staff. The police seized the cash and informed the income tax department. According to information available, Rs 80 lakh in cash was recovered by a team of police and Election Commission’s flying squad at a special naka in Phase 3A.

The police officials said they stopped a Maruti Swift car and two persons who claimed to be the employees of Allahabad Bank came out and told them that they were taking the cash from Chandigarh to Tohana branch of the bank in Haryana. Both the persons, however, could not show any documents supporting their claim. The police seized the cash and informed the income tax department. Mataur SHO Baljinder Singh Pannu said that they had started an investigation into the case.

In the second case as well, a team of police and election staff stopped a car near Gayatri Shakti Peeth in Phase 1 and recovered Rs 15 lakh from the car. The police said that the car driver introduced himself as an employee of Federal Bank and claimed he was going to deliver the cash at Ropar branch of the bank. The police said that on checking, the man could not produce any documents or bank identity card, following which the police seized the cash and informed the income tax department.

In both the cases, the police sent communications to the bank branches mentioned by the accused.