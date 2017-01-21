Chandigarh: Take action against parties, candidates not following EC guidelines, ROs directed

DIVISIONAL COMMISSIONER Vivek Partap Singh on Friday told the returning officers of all the three constituencies to take strict action against the parties or the candidates not following the Election Commission guidelines.

The Divisional Commissioner held a meeting with all the officials and asked them to make sure that all the candidates were following the EC instructions.

Kharar Returning Officer Mandeep Brar said that she had sent the final warning letter to all the candidates on Friday and asked them not to deface the public property, otherwise they would be booked for defacement of public property.

Mohali Returning Officer Anuprita Johal said that they issued five notices to all the three major political parties and asked the candidates to file their replies within the stipulated time.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner said that he had directed all the officials to keep a close watch on violations of the model code of conduct, and that appropriate action against violators should be initiated without any delay.

During the meeting, District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner D S Mangat apprised V P Singh of the arrangements being made for conducting peaceful Assembly elections in the district. He said that if any poster was found on public property without prior permission, then such posters should be removed immediately as and when noticed and appropriate action against defaulters should be initiated under the law.