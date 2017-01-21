Chandigarh: Ropar Congress nominee’s election material seized, one booked

Police naka at Chandigarh-Mohali border on Friday. Jasbir Malhi Police naka at Chandigarh-Mohali border on Friday. Jasbir Malhi

THE JOINT teams of police and election staff on Friday recovered election material from a car which was related to Congress candidate from Ropar Barinder Dhillon. The party representative who was carrying the material did not have the requisite permission, following which the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Representation of People’s Act against at Kurali police station.

According to the investigating officer (IO) of the case, Sub-Inspector Charanjeet Singh said a special naka was set up by the police and the election team near Siyalba Majri village. The police party stopped a Toyota Etios car and on checking, the police party found that the driver of the car, Sohan Singh, was going to Ropar and he was carrying election material, including posters of Dhillon and flags of the Congress.

The IO added that for carrying any election-related material, permission of the district electoral officer is necessary but Sohan Singh could not produce the documents of permission. The IO said that a case under Section 127 of the Representation of People’s Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Sohan Singh at the Kurali police station.

The district police registered a case of liquor smuggling and two cases under the Gambling Act on Friday. The Mataur police booked Ravi Kumar after nine bottles of liquor were recovered from his car at PCL chowk on Friday. The Zirakpur and Kharar police booked Bishnu and Raman Kumar respectively under the Gambling Act.