Chandigarh: Masol — Fossil village yet to see facilities, leaders

Bad condition of the approach road of Masol village on Thursday. Express photo by Jaipal Singh Bad condition of the approach road of Masol village on Thursday. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

LIFE WAS never easy for 76-year-old Ram Singh of Masol village. Until 2014, there was no approach road for the village. The village does not have a primary health centre and the school here is only up to primary level.

The village, which is part of the Kharar Assembly constituency, shot into limelight after a joint team of Indo-French scientists found one of the oldest fossils in the world on the outskirts of the village. The fossils were displayed when French President Francois Hollande visited Chandigarh last year.

Watch what else is in the news

After Hollande’s visit, the Prime Minister’s Office asked the Archaeological Survey of India to acquire land in the village for excavation and declare it a protected site. The process is still underway.

For the residents, however, the struggle for basic amenities continues. “When the work for approach road started in 2014, it was the happiest moment of my life. Until then, camels were the only means of transportation for us. Without election, no politician came to our village. Even this time no candidate from our constituency has visited our village,” says Ram Singh, who works as a labourer in Kalka.

The under-construction bridge on Thursday. The under-construction bridge on Thursday.

Ram Singh, who is also a member of the village panchayat, claims that they saw street lights last month when 34 solar-powered lights were installed at the village.

Reeling off a list of problems the village faces, he alleges that there is no proper power and water supply and the approach road is still not complete as some bridges are under construction on Patiala-ki-rao, the seasonal rivulet. They get water after every three days from Tanda village, which is around four kilometres from their village. When the water is supplied, villagers have to fill their utensils.

“If anyone falls ill, it is always a nightmare for the family as there is no primary health centre here. Women are the worst sufferers, particularly during pregnancy. We do not have any transport facility to go to Chandigarh. If there is an emergency, we have to put the woman on a cot and take her to Kalka or Pinjore which are nearer than Chandigarh. The primary health centre at Nayagaon is far as well,” says Rami Devi, 47.

Rami Devi is concerned about the future of youngsters as the highest qualification in the village is matric and students have to go to nearby Pinjore or Kalka for higher studies.

“There is Patiala-ki-rao between the school building and our village. If there is water in the rivulet, students cannot go to the primary school. We are worried about their future,” says Rami Devi. Karam Singh, another villager, claims that no candidate from their constituency has visited their village since the announcement of elections.

“All the village residents are labourers. Our children are also not getting any basic facilities. It is worrying for us as we have seen a lot of hardships in our lives and we do not want our children to suffer now,” says Karam Singh. “Our village has more than 300 votes. Agents of politicians will start coming now but once the elections are over, we will not find them for the next five years,” says Karam Singh.

However, sitting MLA Jagmohan Singh Kang asserts that he always worked for the welfare of the village. Although the Congress has not been in power for the last 10 years, he claims he raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha, following which the state government decided to construct the road. Ujjagar Singh Badali, who was halqa-incharge of SAD of Kharar constituency, says that he did his best to connect the village with the main road at Nayagaon and with his efforts, the water supply was started to the village. He alleges that it was the Congress which had ignored the village for so many years.