Car of Congress candidate’s wife ‘attacked’, he blames Bains

Congress candidate Kamaljit Karwal along with his wife Komalpreet Karwal with the damaged vehicle. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Congress candidate Kamaljit Karwal along with his wife Komalpreet Karwal with the damaged vehicle. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

DECLARED VULNERABLE and sensitive by Election Commission, the two constituencies of MLA Bains brothers — Atam Nagar and Ludhiana South — have been witnessing violence since model code of conduct was imposed. On Monday, Congress candidate from Atam Nagar, Kamaljit Singh Karwal, alleged that his wife Komalpreet Kaur was attacked while campaigning in Basant Vihar of Dugri. Karwal also alleged that stickers of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) of the Bains brothers were pasted on the motorbike of the suspects.

Karwal, an ex-Bains aide, said two motorcycle-borne youths vandalised an Innova car “and tried to attack and threaten his wife with rods and sharp weapons”. “Everyone knows who did this. Bains brothers are now getting frustrated because people are not supporting them and they are inciting violence. I have lodged a complaint with Election Commission and police,” said Karwal.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Simarjit Singh Bains said, “In my entire campaign till now, I have not named Karwal even once. But this man has forgotten all the good moments we shared earlier. It is all a self-orchestrated drama today to grab headlines. My men won’t go to attack him or his family with LIP stickers on vehicle. His wife has escaped unhurt and it shows that it was all self-created drama. It was a sympathy gaining tactic.”

ACP Atam Nagar, Ramandeep Bhullar, said investigation has started. “CCTV has captured two youths damaging Innova but none was sitting inside the car then,” he added. Supporters of Bains brothers and SAD candidate Hira Singh Gabria clashed in the Daba area of Ludhiana South on January 24. Police have registered FIR against LIP workers for allegedly brandishing swords and weapons and tearing Gabria’s posters.

On January 23, too, Bains and Karwal supporters came face to face near Dugri bridge over hoarding space and an altercation ensued before police brought the situation under control. Gurmeet Singh Kular, SAD candidate from Atam Nagar and an industrialist, also alleged, “Bains’ brother and his son Ajaypreet tried to stop me and my wife during campaigning in Janta Nagar few days back. Since people are not supporting them, they are getting frustrated and creating problems.” Refuting allegations, Bains said, “SAD and Congress candidates are now playing together. But they won’t be able to defeat Bains brothers. They don’t know how much people love us and all efforts to defame us will be futile.”