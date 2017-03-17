Captain Amarinder Singh takes CM oath with 9 ministers

Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore with CM Captain Amarinder Singh and his ministers after their swearing-in on Thursday. Express ‘photo Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore with CM Captain Amarinder Singh and his ministers after their swearing-in on Thursday. Express ‘photo

Captain Amarinder Singh (75) was Thursday sworn in as the 26th Chief Minister of Punjab in a ceremony attended by AICC Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and other prominent Congress leaders at Punjab Raj Bhawan.

Amarinder and his nine-member council of ministers were sworn in by Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore.

This is Amarinder’s second stint as the CM.

The ministers who took the oath along with Amarinder are: six-time MLA Brahm Mohindra, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, Manpreet Singh Badal, the former finance minister and estranged nephew of outgoing CM Parkash Singh Badal, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, four-time MLA from Majha and a confidant of Amarinder, Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, another Amarinder loyalist, Rana Gurjit Singh and former CLP leader Charanjit Singh Channi. Two women MLAs, Aruna Chaudhary and Razia Sultana, were sworn in as Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent charge.

While Amarinder and Rana Gurjit took the oath of office in English, Aruna Chaudhary took oath in Hindi. Brahm Mohindra, Navjot Sidhu, Manpreet Badal, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Tripat Rajinder Bajwa, Charanjit Singh Channi and Razia Sultana took oath in Punjabi.

Besides Rahul and Dr Singh, prominent among those who attended the ceremony included Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Punjab CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, senior Congress leaders Ambika Soni, Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma, Pawan Bansal, Asha Kumari, Sachin Pilot, Harish Chaudhary, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Babbar, Ashok Tanwar and Ajay Maken, MPs Ravneet Singh Bittu and Partap Singh Bajwa, as well as former Union minister Natwar Singh.

Amarinder’s wife and former union minister Preneet Kaur, their daughter Jayainder Kaur, their son Raninder Singh, Amarinder’s brother Malwinder Singh, his grandsons Nirvan Singh and Angad Singh also attended the ceremony. His biographer Khushwant Singh was also present.

Those conspicuous by their absence included former CLP leader Sunil Kumar Jakhar, who lost in his family constituency of Abohar. Outgoing CM Parkash Singh Badal and Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal also did not attend the function.

AAP leaders Sukhpal Khaira and suspended MP Harinder Singh Khalsa were the only ones from the party to attend the function.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Amarinder on Twitter.

After the ceremony, Amarinder assumed charge of office following “sarv dharam prarthana” with hymns from the Bhagwad Gita, the Guru Granth Sahib, the Quran and the Bible filling the air as he entered his office.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Amarinder reiterated his promise to constitute a Special Task Force (STF) to rout the menace of drugs from Punjab within four weeks, as promised in the Congress manifesto. He said he was committed to fulfilling all his electoral promises and his government would take several important decisions in this regard at its first meeting scheduled for Saturday.

The CM said farm loan waiver, industrial revival and employment were some of the other programmes high on his government’s agenda, which he would take up on priority.

Portfolios

Cabinet ministers:

CM Captain Amarinder Singh: General administration, personnel, home affairs and justice, vigilance and all other departments not assigned to any other minister, which include agriculture, animal husbandry, excise and taxation, food and industries.

Brahm Mohindra: Health and family welfare, research and medical education, and parliamentary affairs.

Navjot Singh Sidhu: Local Government, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Archives and Museums.

Manpreet Singh Badal: Finance, planning and employment generation.

Sadhu Singh Dharamsot: Forests, printing and stationery, welfare of SCs and BCs.

Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa: Rural development and panchayats, water supply & sanitation.

Rana Gurjit Singh: Irrigation and power.

Charanjit Singh Channi: Technical education and industrial training.

Ministers of state:

Aruna Chaudhary: Higher education and school Education (independent charge).

Razia Sultana: PWD (B&R), social security & development of women and children (independent charge).

