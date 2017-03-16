Amarinder Singh swearing-in LIVE updates: Captain takes oath as Punjab CM, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh present

Captain Amarinder Singh takes oath as Punjab CM. (Source: Express photo by Nirupama Subramanian) Captain Amarinder Singh takes oath as Punjab CM. (Source: Express photo by Nirupama Subramanian)

Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by party’s vice-president Rahul Gandhi and former Prime minister Manmohan Singh. This is his second stint as the chief minister. Amarinder had served as Punjab CM for the first time from 2002 to 2007.

Along with the state’s 26th chief minister, nine cabinet ministers were also sworn-in on Thursday. The oath was administered by Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to congratulate Singh after he took over as the CM of Punjab and wished him the best in working for state’s

development.

The Indian National Congress has come to power in the state after a gap of 10 years. Congress won 77 out of 117-assembly seats of the Vidhan Sabha.

After the election results were declared on March 11, the Shiromani Akali Dal- Bhartiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) alliance won 18 seats, AAP won 20 while the newly floated outfit and AAP ally Lok Insaaf Party won two seats.

10:58 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Amarinder singh after he took over as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

10:36 am: Two women MLAs Aruna Chaudhary and Razia Sultana sworn in as ministers of state.

10:35 am: Senior Congress leader Braham Mohindra takes oath as Cabinet Minister.

10:34 am: Sadhu Singh Dharamkot, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Rana Gurjit Singh Sodhi, Charanjit Singh

Channi sworn in as cabinet ministers.

10:33 am: Manpreet Singh Badal sworn in as cabinet minister of Punjab Government.

Manpreet SIngh Badal taking oath as cabinet minister. (Source: Express photo by Nirupama Subramanian) Manpreet SIngh Badal taking oath as cabinet minister. (Source: Express photo by Nirupama Subramanian)

10:30 am: Navjot Singh Sidhu sworn in as a cabinet minister of Punjab govt.

Navjot SIngh Sidhu. (Source: Express photo by Nirupama Subramanian) Navjot SIngh Sidhu. (Source: Express photo by Nirupama Subramanian)

10:26 am: Congress’ Captain Amarinder Singh sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab.

10:22 am: Congress’ vice-president Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Virbhadra Singh attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress vice-president were seen at Punjab Raj Bhawan. (Source: Express photo by Nirupama Subramanian) Former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress vice-president were seen at Punjab Raj Bhawan. (Source: Express photo by Nirupama Subramanian)

10:22 am: Swearing in ceremony of Captain Amarinder Singh begins at Punjab Raj Bhawan.

