Capt Amarinder demands ‘preventive arrest’ of INLD leader Abhay Chautala

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday demanded “preventive arrest” of INLD leader Abhay Chautala and cancellation of party supremo Om Prakash Chautala’s parole to control the situation arising out of his threat to dig the SYL canal in Punjab on February 23. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Amarinder said, “Abhay Chautala’s adamant stand on the issue, and his defiant threat to go ahead with the SYL incursion even if the Army is called in, is ground enough for his preventive detention.”

Referring to intelligence reports indicating there is a threat of revival of terror over the SYL issue, Amarinder demanded deployment of the armed forces to prevent any untoward incident when the INLD plans to force its way into Punjab.

“The SYL issue has the potential to trigger the revival of terrorism in Punjab. The intelligence reports had endorsed my apprehensions. It is necessitated a strong crackdown on INLD and its leaders before the situation goes out of hand,” he said.

He added that the Centre should immediately step in to order large-scale deployment of armed forces.

He said that Chautala’s defiant and provocative statements on the issue could have a long-term, explosive impact on peace prevailing in the state.

Being a sensitive border state, Punjab could not be left to its own devices to handle the current volatile situation, particularly since the state was in post-poll limbo and is still awaiting the outcome of the assembly elections with no government worth the name at the helm to protect its interests,” said the Punjab Congress president.

Expressing concern over reports of digging of holes by suspected INLD workers in Ambala, from where the party plans to move into Punjab, Amarinder said, “It was evident that the Haryana government was not serious about nipping the threat in the bud. Only the deployment of armed forces, with preventive action against the INLD leadership, could foil any attempt to violate Punjab’s borders.”