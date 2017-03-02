Expecting victory in Punjab polls, AAP volunteers book banquet halls in Canada

Canada-based volunteers of AAP are expecting positive results in the Punjab polls. Canada-based volunteers of AAP are expecting positive results in the Punjab polls.

EXPECTING SUCCESS of Aam Aadmi Party in the Punjab polls, the Canada-based volunteers of AAP apparently cannot wait to celebrate and have started advance bookings of banquet halls in Canada and other countries to coincide the celebrations on the night of March 10 with the counting of results on March 11. As posters pertaining to this programme have been released by AAP’s Toronto Volunteers with the title of Nawan Savera Nawan Punjab (New Dawn, New Punjab). The Shingaar banquet hall has been booked for March 10 in Brampton, which is part of Greater Tornoto Area (GTA).

Surinder Mavi, the AAP Toronto convener, is the main organiser of the programme and the contact person for the bookings. However, he was unavailable for comment. The flag carrier of Chalo Punjab Campaign, Joban Randhawa (founder of the Chalo Punjab Movement) and AAP Youth Convener Overseas, while speaking to The Indian Express, said NRIs have been booking banquet halls in east and west Canada as well as in other countries for the same day when the results would be announced here as there is huge enthusiasm among the AAP volunteers overseas.

“As Shingaar Palace is booked in GTA, Punjabis have been asked to book their tables,” informed Randhawa. When asked why they were not waiting for the result, Randhawa said AAP victory was a foregone conclusion. Also, Bombay Palace in Vancouver (West Canada) has been booked for celebrations. NRI KS Sandhu from Canada, who had campaigned for AAP in Hoshiarpur district for about two months, said, “We are sure of AAP sweeping the polls and we have organised celebrations on the same day as we cannot wait.”

He further said that they were confident of AAP forming the next government as a large number of silent voters have voted for the party after testing both Congress and SAD-BJP for decades.