Campaigning not quite over in Punjab

Just a day before Punjab goes for polls on February 4, people received a four-page publicity material of the ruling SAD with their morning newspapers on Friday. The four-page pullouts state no name of publisher (a copy with The Indian Express), against rules of the Election Commission. With photos of CM Parkash Singh Badal and deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, the pullout lists manifesto points of SAD-BJP and “achievements” of 10 years of the government. Sources said almost three lakh copies of these pullouts were inserted in different papers Friday morning. One of the vendors said, “We do not know anything about these pullouts. We were just told to get them inserted in the papers. Around three lakh copies were inserted in various papers today.” In a last-ditch attempt to lure the voters, SAD publicity material also has pictures of a gas stove, pressure cooker, sugar and bottle of ghee, which the party has promised to give as freebies in its manifesto.

Then there are photos of two-wheelers and sewing machines promised for women. It also has a quote from the CM saying “he is ready to make any sacrifice to protect waters of Punjab and won’t let SYL canal construction at any cost”.

Pamphlets issued by Congress’s Ludhiana West candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu also reached homes in newspapers Friday with a picture of dummy EVM telling which button has to be pressed while voting.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Prabhdeep Singh Nathowal, head of the EC-formed media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC), Ludhiana, said, “Print advertisements in papers have to be certified by MCMC for publishing in the last 48 hours, but parties cannot insert such pullouts without name of the publisher and printing press. We are in process of issuing notices to all those parties and candidates who got such pullouts distributed today.”

Press ‘scales’ if you want peace in Punjab

People continued receiving recorded calls Saturday through Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) despite ban by EC.

“It is not possible to waive farmers’ debt without central assistance. It is very important for Badal saab to be the CM. Islayi tagdi da button dabao February 4 nu (So please press scales button),” said an IVRS message received Saturday.

A voter shared with The Indian Express, “I got a call around noon and it said that how can you support Arvind Kejriwal who stayed at a terrorist’s place. If you support such people, peace in Punjab will be compromised. Hence, scales button must be pressed to maintain peace in Punjab.”

Another call received by this reporter said, “AAP is reaping benefits of desecration in Punjab. It will play divide and rule among Punjabis. The pain that Akalis have felt for desecration, no other party can. So press scales button to make your own government.”

As per EC instructions issued Thursday, “All advertisements for prospects of candidates or political parties will be restricted. All electronic media ads including SMS, IVRS and social media have been completely banned for broadcasting during last 48 hours i.e. starting from 5 pm of 2nd February to 5 pm of 4th February.’

SAD-BJP candidates ‘SMS’ voters

SAD candidate from Moga Barjinder Singh Brar, son of Punjab’s Agriculture Minister Tota Singh, continued sending bulk SMSes Saturday asking for votes. The message read, “I, Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar, SAD-BJP candidate for Moga, appeal to all that if you want to see Moga on path of development, please press ‘scales’ on February 4 and elect me.” It was received by voters on Saturday at 1.23 pm.

His another message at 2.39 pm read, ‘My work, my identity. Please make me successful and press ‘scales’ button’.

BJP candidate from Ludhiana north, Parveen Bansal, in his messages at 11.43 pm, said, “Waiting for your support and coordination on February 4.”

Congress tweets continue to woo Punjabis

Multiple tweets were posted from official verified handle of Indian National Congress (@INC) on Saturday specifically aimed to woo Punjab voters.

A tweet at 12.30 pm said, “There is strength in Punjab, but because of the current Govt, this strength is not being harnessed for the growth of Punjab (sic).”

Another tweet at 12 noon said, “We want every person in Punjab to have land, so that he can be self-reliant. We will return encroached lands of poor and backward within two months of forming government.”

At 9 am, Congress handle posted, “Congress shall humbly follow teaching of Guru Nanak in Punjab.”

At 9.29 am, a video of Rahul Gandhi talking on how drugs ruined Punjab was posted. At 11 am, a tweet bashing Badals said, “You have suffered drug menace, joblessness, farmer distress under Badals. Only Congress can bring peace & prosperity back (sic).”