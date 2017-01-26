Campaign trail: Ranjeet Singh Gill, termed an ‘outsider’, SAD candidate hits the street to prove Opposition wrong

Ranjeet Singh Gill during an election meeting. Express Ranjeet Singh Gill during an election meeting. Express

At 9 am sharp, a cavalcade of three vehicles leaves the sprawling bungalow of developer-turned politician Ranjeet Singh Gill from Sector 2. Contesting on a SAD-BJP ticket from Kharar constituency for the first time, Gill was chosen by the party after sidelining veteran Ujagar Singh Badali. The first stop for the cavalcade is Nagal village near Mullanpur Garibdas. Termed as an ‘outsider’ by the Opposition, Gill begins his speech with an intention to make a strong connect with the locals. He talks about his family background and that he belongs to Majri Jattan village near Ropar and that he has been working in Kharar for the last 17 years.

Watch what else is making news:

“My opponents tried to portray me as an outsider but I am not. For the last 17 years, I was among the people of the constituency, however, I was not active in politics. But now, I am getting the support of local leaders and people are very happy,” Gill says. With a hectic schedule to cover in the day, he leaves for Parol village.

At Parol, he delivers a similar speech which he did in Nagal village except making one more new addition regarding opening of ‘skill development’ centres in his constituency. He, however, refrains from saying anything against his opponents. “When my ticket was announced, I decided that I will not make any comment against my opponents. I want to bring some change in politics, and it should not that I have to take a dig at my opponents. I know that our government did a tremendous work in Mullanpur area. I will also concentrate on development issues,” Gill says.

When enquired about the dissidence in the party, Gill scoffed at such claims. On senior leader Ujagar Singh Badali’s resentment, he says that Badali is his elder and he has approached him many times and will visit him again. He then leaves for another village Ferozepur where a Tata Memorial Cancer hospital is coming up. Gill discusses what his priorities would be if the people elect him. “There are lot of issues. People are telling me that the link roads still need attention, though our government has given one of the best flyovers in the state to the area but I will bring more such projects,” Gill says.

Opening up about his reluctance to contest the elections when he was offered a ticket, Gill says,”Yeah, I was reluctant at first, but then Deputy CM asked me to contest and I said yes.” Unperturbed by the fact that he will be contesting from a constituency historically regarded to be a Congress bastion, Gill says that he believes in changing the history. “Nothing is permanent here, I believe in making efforts. We did a lot of work in the last few days, people are responding positively. Yes, it is a fact that our party lost all elections after 1997, but I feel that I have good chances this time as our party president has changed 42 candidates and we are contesting to win,” he says.

After having lunch at his party office in Majri block, Gill leaves for other villages. In Malikpur Tapprian village, he attacks AAP and also speaks out about usage of social media by AAP. “One party wants to misguide ours youths, and they are using the social media for this. But I urge the youngsters not to believe them as they are outsiders and they will ruin the state. We have a roadmap for development of state. They are a Facebook party and end on Facebook,” Gill says.

After delivering a high- voltage speech, his cavalcade leaves for Kharar where he has to attend ‘nukkad meetings’. There he is bombarded with questions regarding absence of a bus stand, traffic problem in Kharar and Kurali and water shortage problem. He addresses the issues one by one. He says the absence of a bus stand is one of the biggest problem in both the towns but he will take up the matter.

He also promised to take up the issue of connecting the water pipeline to Kajauali water pipeline to solve the drinking water problem. “I do not want to make tall promises. I have on more project in my mind- a bypass which will ease the traffic jams. I will only promise which I can deliver,”Gill says before ending his day’s campaign.