Nava 9 din, purana 100 din… Don’t let the vote get divided: Jagmohan Singh Kang

EYEING A second consecutive term from Kharar Assembly constituency, Congress candidate Jagmohan Singh Kang has one message for people: “do not let the vote get divided as this will benefit the Shiromani Akali Dal”. As Kang goes from village to village to seek support, he says that this is not the time to experiment with a new party, referring to the Aam Aadmi Party. “During the last Assembly elections, Manpreet Badal’s PPP got 5 per cent votes. The result was that the Akalis got elected for another term. What kind of a government did you get? A government in which only the Badals benefited. Do not let this happen again by letting AAP divide the votes,” he says, urging villagers to vote for the Congress.

Driving his message home, the Congress MLA says, “Nava 9 din, purana 100 din [The new will last nine days while the old will continue till I00 days]. All of you know me very well.”

Kang, 66, has remained MLA thrice and this is for the sixth time that the Congress has allotted the ticket to him. Active in student politics, he was the president of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council when he was an LLB student. With the elections nearing, campaigning has picked up pace. A seasoned politician, Kang will be facing two first-timers. The SAD has fielded realtor Ranjit Singh Gill while veteran journalist Kanwar Sandhu has been allotted the ticket by the AAP.

Kang’s day starts with co-ordinating with those who have organised his programmes for the day. Allotting vehicles to those who are campaigning for him and ensuring that the schedule for the next two days is in place, Kang starts from his residence in Sector 18 in Chandigarh at 10.30 am and heads towards his constituency.

On schedule for the day is covering eight villages and then four wards at Kurali. With the Election Commission keeping a strict watch on the election expenditure, Kang has scheduled back-to-back nukkad meetings till late into the night.

The first stop is Majra village. The sky is overcast with clouds and there is a chill in the air. As Kang’s car stops at the village, people gather to meet him. Kang’s driver hands over the loudspeaker and mike that he carries along in his car to him.

Addressing the gathering, Kang recalls the development works that he did in the constituency, including digging of tubewells, making Majra a sub-tesil and providing dispensary.

Kang tells the voters that Capt Amarinder has promised that he will waive farmers’ loans, provide employment opportunities to the youth and solve the problem of drugs.

“People are fed up with Badals. Around seven to 10 days ago, the car of Sukhbir Badal was pelted with stones. Their family is holding so many portfolios. I have never sought anything for my family,” he says.

As Kang is on his way to the next village, Palanpur, along the road are signboards of Sukh Villas, a luxury resort in which Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal has a major stake. The road is smooth. As soon as Kang’s car turns towards the inner link roads, these are full of potholes. At villages that Kang visits, people raise questions about this.

Kang says, “In order to provide a smooth passage to their resort, the Badals made a new road. Since the government had no money, it was given to a contractor who now charges a heavy toll. For their own convenience, the Badals have burdened the common man.”

Kang promises that once Congress is in power, the toll will be removed. He also blames the government for the poor link roads. He says that the illegal miners are thriving under the present government. With their tippers plying here, the condition of the roads is poor.

“Under the SAD government, Kharar constituency has become backward. No attention was paid to its development. Once Congress comes to power, my vision is for overall development of the constituency. At present, SAD halqa incharges are the ones distributing cheques and inaugurating projects. The MLA is neglected,” says Kang.

From Palanpur, Kang moves towards Dulva-Khadri, Abhipur and then Kubahedi where he takes a 20-minute break for lunch which has been organised by the village sarpanch. People raise their demands for transport facilities and upgradation of schools so children do not have to go far. Among the women’s concerns is the addiction of their children; they want steps to be taken to check easy availability of drugs.

After lunch, he goes to Sangatpura and Mudho-Sangtiyan villages. The residents of the villages admit that Kang ensures his participation in events in their families, be it weddings or bhogs. From there he heads to different wards at Kurali. The same message is repeated everywhere. Returning home late at night, a hectic day of campaigning comes to an end for Kang.