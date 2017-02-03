Campaign guns fall silent in Punjab, each threatens to send other to jail

Campaign vehicles of AAP and SAD-BJP at Derabassi, Punjab Thursday. Source: Jaipal Singh Campaign vehicles of AAP and SAD-BJP at Derabassi, Punjab Thursday. Source: Jaipal Singh

CAMPAIGNING FOR the February 4 assembly elections in Punjab drew to a raucous end Thursday, with the three main contenders for the 117 seats — the ruling SAD-BJP alliance, Congress and AAP — rounding off with shows of strength, while levelling allegations against one another and threatening to send rival leaders to jail.

In a campaign that saw its share of sleaze tapes, fake letters and sting audios, the issues that featured prominently were incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib that saw state-wide unrest in 2015, drugs, corruption, unemployment, muscle-flexing by Akalis, selective distribution of benefits, alleged gangsterism during 10 years of SAD-BJP rule and agrarian distress.

But following Tuesday’s bomb blast in Maur constituency of Bathinda, the last two days have been dominated by concerns about terrorism and more violence during the remaining days of this election.

In Lambi, the pocket borough of Akali patriarch and Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who is pitted against Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh and AAP’s Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi addressed a massive rally Thursday.

Linking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the Maur blast that killed six, Gandhi alleged,

“Pichle dinon Bathinda mein blast mein 6 logon ki jaan chali gayi aur bahut logon ko chot aayi. Bohut dukh ki baat hai, in shaktiyon ko madad Delhi ke mukhyamantri Arvind Kejriwalji kar rahen hain. Is vichardhara se Punjab ko kabhi fayda nahin ho sakta (The blast in Bathinda killed 6 people and many got injured. It is sad that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is helping the forces behind this blast. Such ideology will never do Punjab any good).”

An upbeat Amarinder declared, “In my 47 years of political life, I can predict that this time, the Akalis will not get more than 12-13 seats. So it will be a Congress government. The people have already supported us by coming in large numbers.”

Amarinder said Kejriwal was pushing Punjab back into violence and unrest, and accused the Badals of exploiting religion for political gains. Claiming that Parkash Singh Badal would be found complicit in the recent desecration incident in Bargari, in the event of a fresh probe, Amarinder vowed to throw the Akali veteran into jail.

A few hours before the Congress rally at the Lambi sports stadium, SAD president and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal took out a huge roadshow with hundreds of vehicles through 25 villages in Lambi. “See the response. The people are getting ready to teach a lesson to the ahankari (arrogant) raja. There is a clear wave in favour of Badal sahab. Amarinder as well as the topiwala (AAP) candidate will lose their security deposits,” said Sukhbir.

The SAD president said that his father Parkash Singh Badal stood for “peace and communal harmony” as well as “development”. Punjabis trust “Badal sahab” to take the state forward, and in Lambi there was no other choice, he said.

“Badal sahab lives and breathes for Lambi. The people have always reposed faith in him. This time, he will win by an even larger margin,” he said.

In Ludhiana, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, unfazed by the terrorism allegations, held a jam-packed rally in Dakha constituency, where lawyer H S Phoolka is the party’s candidate.

Kejriwal also released a report which, he claimed, was by the Zora Singh Commission set up by the state government to probe the first incident of desecration in 2015 — when the torn pages of the Guru Granth Sahib were found in a Faridkot village — and the deaths of two people in subsequent protests. The report had not been released by the government.

Later, Kejriwal went through Ludhiana city in a roadshow followed by hundreds of vehicles. “Sukhbir knew well that he was not returning to power. In the dirty politics he played, the peace of Punjab was compromised and two innocents were killed in firing. The report has clearly indicted the SAD-BJP government for its inefficient probe in the desecration cases. The influential men of Badals were behind the desecration and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) did not even complete the probe. No culprits were identified because they all are close to Badals,” alleged Kejriwal.

“Only AAP is the honest party. We respect all religions. The people of Punjab will break the record of Delhi now,” said Kejriwal, referring to his party’s near-clean sweep in the national capital two years ago.

